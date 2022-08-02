GAC calls out Stellantis CEO for ‘lack of respect’ toward Chinese customers amid failed Jeep joint venture

electrek.co
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
Major American Automaker Fined $300M For Dieselgate 2.0
FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US, which now sits under the Stellantis Group, has been placed on three-year probation as of Monday. The group was also ordered to pay around $300 million in fines for cheating during emissions testing on 101,000 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs sold with the group's EcoDiesel engines.
Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay
Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies.
Legacy automakers: Who is investing the most into EVs?
The EV race is heating up. Electric car sales in the US reached a new record in the first quarter, and the momentum does not look to be slowing anytime soon. Traditional automakers are spending billions to catch up to EV leader Tesla. Which legacy automakers are spending the most on EVs?
Faraday Future news suggests financing may be coming soon
Faraday Future is no stranger to financial struggles. After a series of unfortunate events, the EV start-up is pushing back the release of its production model, the FF 91. But, recent Faraday Future news suggests it may have found a short-term solution. Last week, Electrek reported Faraday Future Intelligent Electric...
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
GM Has Its 'Hermès' Car to Take on Rolls-Royce
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years
The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
Automakers Still Dissatisfied, Lobbying Continues
Automakers are growing concerned about the future now that it looks like people have finally reached their breaking point in regard to elevated vehicle pricing. While the industry is citing inflation in the general sense, the truth of the matter is that companies’ own inability to manufacture vehicles and parts at anything approaching a normal pace resulted in price increases that vastly outpaced the devaluation of your preferred currency. This was made far worse by dealerships affixing their own markups to just about every model that compares favorably to walking.
USA And China Spend $1 Billion On Supercar Factory In Italy
China and America are teaming up to go after Italy's supercar crown. As if that's not enough of an insult, this partnership will set up shop near Reggio Emilia in Italy, just 20 miles from Modena. Somebody told the FAW group it needed to take the fight directly to Ferrari's doorstep and that statement appears to have been taken way too literally.
Check out this massive Swiss ‘water battery’ that can power up to 900k homes
The 900 megawatt (MW) Nant de France pumped storage power plant in Valais, Switzerland, came online in July after 14 years of challenging construction and testing. The gigantic “water battery” is capable of storing enough hydroelectric energy to power as many as 900,000 homes. Gigantic Swiss ‘water battery’...
Legacy auto BEV growth rate doubles Tesla which drops to 60.9% of total EV market
Despite dwindling inventories of BEVs due to supply chain constraints and legacy automakers still playing catchup in BEV production, the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise… and Tesla isn’t the only pony in the race anymore. That being said, Tesla remains the “Nap” in EV sales, but the rest of the market is starting to catch up.
GM to expand its Super Cruise network, adding hundreds of thousands of miles of ‘hands-free’ roads
General Motors (GM) has announced a massive expansion to its Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance network. The expansion will double the size of the current Super Cruise network to over 400,000 miles of compatible roadways and will soon be available to over 20 GM models. Super Cruise is a hands-free...
Tesla finally starts taking Model S and Model X orders in Europe again
Tesla has finally started taking Model S and Model X orders in Europe again after closing them last year due to a slower than anticipated production ramp following the design refresh. The automaker shut down Model S and Model X production in January 2021 to update its two flagship vehicles.
Taiwanese energy company to supply batteries to Aptera and is rumored to produce the SEVs in Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi isn’t the only American shaking things up in Taiwan this week. Aptera Cofounder and Co-CEO Chris Anthony is there with Taiwanese energy company Formosa AdvEnergy Technology Corp, on the heels of a new agreement to supply batteries to Aptera’s upcoming solar EVs. Additionally, a report out of local news in Taiwan says AdvEnergy also plans to produce the Aptera SEVs in Taiwan, but we’re skeptical.
Stellantis Announces New Turbo 1.6-Liter Engine For Two Hybrid Models
Stellantis will invest $99 million into factories in North America to build a new 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine for two, upcoming hybrid models. Production of the powerplant will begin in early 2025. This engine is based on a powerplant that's currently available from Stellantis brands in Europe. A company spokesperson...
Why US community solar is forecast to more than double by 2027
There are currently 4.9 gigawatts (GW) of community solar installed in the US through the second quarter of 2022, and at least 7 gigawatts of community solar are expected to come online in the US in the next five years, according to new research released by Wood Mackenzie in collaboration with the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA).
