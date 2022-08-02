California governor declares monkeypox emergency

wkzo.com
Related
wkzo.com
Benson thanks election officials and workers for smooth election, outlines next steps
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson thanked Michigan’s election officials and election workers on Tuesday, August 2, for administering smooth and secure primary elections across the state, and described the steps to certify the results. “I’m thankful to the more than 1,600 township, city...
wkzo.com
Primary Election results: A snapshot of State Senate and State House District winners for November ballot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A strong number of candidates vying for the win in their districts which cover a number of counties in Southwest Michigan will be moving onto to Michigan’s November 2 Elections. Here is a glance based on unofficial results at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
wkzo.com
Most millage requests, renewals and proposals approved by voters across Southwest MI
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Voters across eight Southwest Michigan Counties turned out to make their voices heard on a wide variety of millage requests, renewals, and service proposals that were on the ballot. Unofficial results as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, indicate a strong majority of actions won the approval of voters.
wkzo.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
Comments / 0