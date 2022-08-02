New Gunstock Area Commissioner sworn in; Former chairman Strang resigns

The chairman of the Gunstock Area Commission has stepped down, paving the way for the Gunstock Mountain Resort to resume operations. The decision by Dr. David Strang to resign was the culmination of a two-meeting effort to get the resort back up and running after top management stepped down over the commission's unwillingness to work together. The remaining workers voted to suspend operations as they tried to determine a way to move forward.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO