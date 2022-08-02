New Gunstock Area Commissioner sworn in; Former chairman Strang resigns

www.wmur.com
Gunstock Staff To Return If Strang Goes, Delegation Claims Votes to Oust Him
GILFORD – The Gunstock Area Commission voted Sunday to return all staff who resigned July 20 at least for the upcoming Soul Fest and members of the Belknap County Delegation said they have the votes to terminate Dr. David Strang as a proviso for their return as early as Monday.
businessnhmagazine.com
Sununu Calls 3 GOP State Reps ‘Crazy’; Wants 2 Gunstock Commissioners Ousted
Gov. Chris Sununu called for the ouster of two members of the Gunstock Area Commission as the quickest way to restore operations at the now mostly closed Belknap County-owned recreation facility. Sununu again called out fellow Republicans from Belknap County, state Reps. Mike Sylvia, Gregg Hough, and Norm Silber as...
Gunstock Commission Chair Steps Down, Top Management Returns to Resort
The chairman of the Gunstock Area Commission has stepped down, paving the way for the Gunstock Mountain Resort to resume operations. The decision by Dr. David Strang to resign was the culmination of a two-meeting effort to get the resort back up and running after top management stepped down over the commission's unwillingness to work together. The remaining workers voted to suspend operations as they tried to determine a way to move forward.
WMUR.com
Huff Brown says she's reaching out directly to voters in 1st District primary campaign
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Republican 1st Congressional District candidate Gail Huff Brown said Monday she's working hard to get support for her race to face off against U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas. Huff Brown said the path to victory in the Republican primary is simple. "Talking to every single person. Getting...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's largest cities on track to have most deadly opioid overdoses in years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire’s largest cities are on track to see the most opioid deaths in years. From January through July, Manchester had 37 suspected opioid deaths. It's on track to have the highest number of opioid deaths since 2017. Nashua saw 29 suspected opioid deaths —...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Concord For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Concord for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Concord has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
WMUR.com
Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
WMUR.com
Five new landmarks added to New Hampshire's Register of Historical Places
CONCORD, N.H. — The State Council for Historical Resources added five new locations to the list of New Hampshire historical monuments. The new additions are meant to celebrate the state’s rural history. The list includes Atkinson's Center School, the Abbott/Laurel Schoolhouse in Milford, the William Swain Property in...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire officials investigating suspicious deaths
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are responding to the scene of three suspicious deaths at a residence in Northfield. The state attorney general's office, as well as state and local police, are currently investigating the deaths of an adult woman and two juveniles. No further information is available...
NHPR
Inside the effort to help thousands of N.H. residents hold onto Medicaid coverage when pandemic protections end
Sara Castonguay, a new mom in Manchester, is usually overwhelmed at the thought of updating her Medicaid enrollment paperwork. She finds the state’s online registration portal hard to navigate. And when she’s tried calling for help, she sometimes ends up stuck on hold — often, she doesn’t have time to wait around for an answer.
WMUR.com
Groundbreaking held for new exit 4A off I-93 in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A groundbreaking that many thought might never happen was held Tuesday in Londonderry. State, federal and local officials gathered to celebrate the construction of a new exit off of Interstate 93. There are still some environmental permits that have to be approved, according to the contractor, but officials said the new exit 4A will prove to be an economic engine for the area.
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
laconiadailysun.com
Cheshire Medical reaches settlement with state, keeps pharmacy permit with restrictions
Cheshire Medical Center reached a settlement with the N.H. Board of Pharmacy late last week, allowing the Keene hospital to keep its pharmacy permit with various restrictions, including regular audits of its controlled substances, and pay up to $235,000 in fines and fees. The Dartmouth Health affiliate's pharmacy permit was...
NH crash trial turns to substances in trucker’s blood
Prosecutors said Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, was impaired and “weaved back and forth repeatedly” before the head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Harmony Montgomery: Lawyers of Adam Montgomery, father to 8-year-old missing child, ask to suppress statements made to police
On Tuesday, lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery, an 8-year-old New Hampshire that’s been missing since 2019, filed two motions to suppress statements their client made to police on two separate occasions. Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested in January for felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against...
Sleep in $65 A Frame On Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire... We have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
manchesterinklink.com
Part 3: For New Hampshire residents, Native American heritage is personal
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is the final installment in the “We have Always Been Here” series that examines where New Hampshire stands when it comes to acknowledgement of and support for its indigenous people, what steps other New England states have taken and what Abenaki people in the state have done on their own to build awareness of their heritage and contributions to the state.
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
WMUR.com
‘Pack a Pack’ drive underway; school supplies donated by Granite Staters begin arriving
CONCORD, N.H. — WMUR’s annual Pack a Pack school supply drive is underway. WMUR is teaming up with some incredible organizations to provide backpacks full of necessities for New Hampshire children. The goal is to give away 3,000 backpacks, along with nutritious snacks from the New Hampshire Food...
