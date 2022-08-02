ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Nottingham residents on eighth day without water in their own homes

By Nordea Lewis
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DyAj_0h199JZf00

Residents in a Nottingham community are still without water.

People living in the Pike Hall Place neighborhood are on their eighth day of not being able to shower or use their own toilets.

Community members want answers from Baltimore County as they try to navigate this hardship.

"Having to go to the store, to go to the bathroom, having to take a shower at a friend's house, it's a major inconvenience," said long time resident Tim Burke.

Last Monday, crews went out to Pike Hall Place in Nottingham to upgrade the sewer lines.

PREVIOUS: 'Long three days': Nottingham residents go days without water after issues with repairs

Nottingham residents go days without water after issues with repairs

Community members said they weren't given much notice, and that it would take a few hours and to not use the water for the day.

However, some people continued to use the water while repairs were being made, and it caused problems for the whole community.

"I went without water for six days. It was very difficult. We couldn't cook shower, do laundry, dishes, we couldn't function," said Barbie Paris, community member.

Neighbors said communication has been a big problem. They explained how the county hasn't offered much guidance.

"They haven't even offered to bring up port-a-potties or something, you know, bottled water, something to alleviate the stress but now they haven't. Nothing," said Burke.

A resident shared an email response from the county which stated: "I am reluctant to give a timeline as to when this work will be complete, please let us know if anyone isn't being accommodated to use the public utilities, if those residencies can't be served. We will have am- liner, offer hotel rooms."

"I fear the problem wont get fixed properly and it will cause more issues for our homes. I hope the county will come up with a plan," said Paris.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home

Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
POTOMAC, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County's Snowball Trail highlights 17 local stands

ABINGDON, Md. -- All month long Harford County is celebrating the beloved snowball. The county has proclaimed August as Snowball Month and is celebrating the third year of its Snowball Trail.This year's trail features 17 stops across the county."(You can) plan your weekend trip to see how many different snowball stands you can hit," said Megan Hallet of Visit Harford.Benjamin Roberts, the owner of Island Ice in Aberdeen, said making a snowball is about "doing something very simple, very good." At Friendship Snowballs in Abingdon, owner Matthew Roseland says the snowball trail has helped draw in business, but it's their snowballs that keep people coming back. "We take pride in our presentation and what we do here," he said. "We love what we do, we love our community and I think we have top-notch products." A product that keeps you cool as you explore Harford County. If you visit all 17 stands on the trail, stop by Visit Harford for a prize.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham, MD
Government
City
Nottingham, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Commercial Observer

Boundary Ventures Acquires Cecil County Self-Storage Portfolio in $19M Deal

Boundary Ventures has acquired a four-property, 883-unit self-storage portfolio in Cecil County, Md., for $18.8 million. MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller, Acorn Investment Company, in the deal. The four assets are called the Cecil, Chesapeake, Elkton and Rogers self-storage facilities and are situated in Elkton and North...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Urban Construction#Community
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Thursday, Aug. 4, with the heat index in the Baltimore area expected to reach 100 degrees. Extended exposure to this type of extreme heat could present a substantial threat to the life and health of vulnerable Baltimore residents, according to city officials. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 97 degrees, and wind from the south will bring more moisture into the area, creating sticky heat, said First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley. "That's going to add to those hot...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Nottingham MD

Essex man killed in Cecil County boat explosion

ESSEX, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating after an Essex man was killed in a weekend boat explosion in Cecil County. Authorities say Michael Steinmetz, 69, died in Saturday night’s explosion on the Bohemia River. A good Samaritan tried to save Steinmetz but he was pronounced dead at...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy