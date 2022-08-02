Kansans receive text message with misinformation about Amendment 2

www.kctv5.com
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
Voters send clear messages in Missouri primary
The Missouri primary election results are in and the voters sent clear messages.
Kansas 2022 primary: Here are the statewide primary results.
Voters statewide turned out in record numbers for Tuesday’s 2022 primary election to defeat a constitutional amendment that would have stripped the state’s constitution of abortion rights. Further up the ballot, voters chose winners for statewide primaries that determine who will appear on the ballot in November. Kris...
Who sent misleading texts to Kansas voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary?
Voters across Kansas received text messages on the eve of the 2022 primary misrepresenting what a “yes” vote on the state’s contentious abortion amendment would mean. But unlike the campaign messaging most voters are used to — and as is often required on campaign messages — the source of the message was not identified in the texts.
Re-match between Davids, Adkins begins for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District
Kansas remains one of the few states where abortion remains legal. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. AG Eric Schmitt defeats Greitens, Hartzler in race for U.S. Senate Republican nomination. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Schmitt defeated former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Congresswoman...
‘Value Them Both’ amendment bringing old, new voters to Kansas polls
The Wyandotte County election commissioner compared primary voter turnout on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to that of a general election.
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote
This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
Mystery Sender of Deceitful Kansas Abortion Text Is Booted From Messaging Platform
The anonymous person behind a deceitful text message sent to Kansans ahead of Tuesday’s vote on the constitutional right to abortion was suspended from the messaging platform on Monday. In the message, voters were encouraged to vote “yes” on the ballot question about whether to remove the right to abortion from the state constitution, saying that doing so “will give women a choice.” In reality, a “yes” vote would, according to the ballot’s language, mean that there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion. Twilio, which develops communications apps used by many political campaigns, found that the message violated its rules against the “spread of disinformation,” the Kansas City Star reported. Kansas’ leading anti-abortion groups and the state’s Republican party have all denied being responsible for the message.Read it at Kansas City Star
Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
Olathe East Shooting: Safety update on agenda
Olathe School District's board of education to hear an update on the internal investigation into the shooting at Olathe East High School.
Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging
There is some confusion today after quite a few people received a text message with misinformation about the Kansas amendment being voted on tomorrow. KCMO city leaders say 347 lane miles were resurfaced during summer program. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. “When I was growing up, we had this fear...
What the Kansas abortion result means for the country
CNN projects Kansas voters have rejected a measure that would have amended the state constitution to remove a protected right to abortion. CNN’s Areva Martin explains what this may mean for the rest of the country.
Primary election results: Incumbent Luetkemeyer to face Mann in November
MISSOURI, USA — The race to determine who will be on the ballot for Missouri's 3rd Congressional District in November started with four Democrats and four Republicans, including incumbent Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer. Missouri's 3rd Congressional District covers the eastern and central portions of the state. It covers Callaway, Camden,...
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened
Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
Greitens watching for results after receiving Trump endorsement
Former governor Eric Greitens will watch for election results Tuesday night surrounded by supporters in Chesterfield. The post Greitens watching for results after receiving Trump endorsement appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Schmidt, Kelly advance to general election for Kansas governor
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As expected, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Governor Laura Kelly are moving on to November’s general election for Kansas governor. Kelly, looking to serve a second term, was projected to defeat Democratic challenger Robert Karnowski by more than 116,000 votes. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office showed Kelly with more than 116,000 votes compared to about 4,600 for Karnowski.
After vote on Amendment 2, what's next in Kansas?
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mental health...
Snapping turtle rescued
Two workers are recovering after lightning struck a piece of equipment at a landfill in Olathe this afternoon. Lawrence police arrest woman facing 111 counts, accused of charging thousands to victims’ accounts. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. According to police, the investigation began in March when a group of...
Kansas City makes top 5 for decreases in unemployment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City is among the top cities in the nation for decreases in unemployment. With inflation remaining high in the U.S. and 372,000 jobs gained in June, WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, it released its updated rankings for Changes in Unemployment Rate by City - and Kansas City made the top five.
