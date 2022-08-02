ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansans receive text message with misinformation about Amendment 2

Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
Missourians 'Very Nervous' About Kansas Abortion Vote

This reporting was supported by the International Women's Media Foundation's Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund. Kansas City, Missouri, residents voting at the iconic World War I Museum and Memorial were casting ballots for a whole host of local and state primary races today. But for many, an issue not on their ballot was front of mind: the vote in Kansas about whether that state should have a constitutional right to abortion.
Mystery Sender of Deceitful Kansas Abortion Text Is Booted From Messaging Platform

The anonymous person behind a deceitful text message sent to Kansans ahead of Tuesday’s vote on the constitutional right to abortion was suspended from the messaging platform on Monday. In the message, voters were encouraged to vote “yes” on the ballot question about whether to remove the right to abortion from the state constitution, saying that doing so “will give women a choice.” In reality, a “yes” vote would, according to the ballot’s language, mean that there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion. Twilio, which develops communications apps used by many political campaigns, found that the message violated its rules against the “spread of disinformation,” the Kansas City Star reported. Kansas’ leading anti-abortion groups and the state’s Republican party have all denied being responsible for the message.Read it at Kansas City Star
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened

Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
