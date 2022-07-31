The Ukrainian café providing comfort (and dumplings) to Sheffield’s refugees

www.timeout.com
Ukrainians at risk from anti-refugee tensions in host countries, report warns
Falsehoods and disinformation could cause breakdown in relations with local communities, says World Vision
How Liz Truss, Russia's Nemesis, Could Change Ukraine War if She Becomes PM
The current British foreign secretary is the favored candidate among the Tory party grassroots to become the next prime minister.
Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals
An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
Brit special forces ‘helped liberate Ukraine’s Snake Island as SBS trained Kyiv commandos in Bond-style submarines’
BRITISH special forces reportedly trained Ukrainian commandos for their massive assault on Snake Island, it has been revealed. The Special Boat Service, the special forces unit of the Royal Navy, allegedly showed the troops how to use James Bond-style underwater vehicles. Known as Diver Propulsion Devices or sea scooters, the...
Ukrainian official says Russians should 'learn how to swim' after Ukraine knocks out key river bridge with US-made rockets
A Ukrainian official said Russian troops should "learn how to swim" after striking a key bridge. The Antonivskyi Bridge was hit by artillery from US-made HIMARS on Tuesday, according to reports. Ukrainian troops have made advances toward the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson. A top Ukrainian official suggested Russian troops...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hits back at Russian calls to ‘hang’ and ‘humiliate’ Azov fighters – as it happened
Ukraine says comments from Russian embassy Twitter account shows Russia ‘is a state sponsor of terrorism’
Ukraine reclaims 46 settlements as Putin's troops are forced to give up territory throughout Kherson region amid Kyiv's counter-offensive
Ukraine has recaptured dozens of southern settlements from Russia as Kyiv's forces lay the groundwork for a major counter-attack against Kherson city. Dmytro Butriy, head of the Kherson region, said Kyiv's men have liberated 46 occupied settlements within the last 24 hours, mostly in the north. But at least some...
CNBC
Ukrainians try to hold back Russians at the Donetsk border; Moscow angry after Putin-Macron call details are revealed
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on June 6, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that an air alert was announced over almost the entirety of Ukraine last night, raising civilian anxiety. Meanwhile in Russia, the Parliament has given its initial approval to measures that put Russia's economy on a war footing.
Western countries are shipping refugees to poorer nations in exchange for cash
The U.K. government was due to begin its first deportation flight to remove asylum-seekers to the East African country of Rwanda on June 14, 2022, exactly two months after signing the U.K.-Rwanda agreement. The asylum-seekers were from several war-torn and politically unstable countries, including Syria, Sudan and Iran. Each year, thousands of people – many fleeing repressive governments or poverty – attempt to cross the English Channel in fragile boats in the hope of starting a new life in the U.K. Boris Johnson, the U.K. prime minister, defended the U.K.-Rwanda deal in June 2022, saying it would “remove the illegal cross-Channel...
International Business Times
Ukraine Bombs Russian Forces In The South, Missiles Hit Near Kyiv
Ukraine stepped up its counter-attacks against Russian forces in the south while Moscow bombed Kyiv's outskirts for the first time in weeks as Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two dragged on with no end in sight. Fifteen people were injured when missiles hit military installations in Vyshhorod district on...
Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says
Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Syrian ship carrying 'stolen Ukrainian barley, flour' docks in Lebanon, Ukrainian embassy says
BEIRUT, July 28 (Reuters) - A Syrian ship under U.S. sanctions has docked in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli carrying barley and wheat that the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut told Reuters on Thursday had been plundered by Russia from Ukrainian stores.
In A Pickle Over Russian Gold After Putin's Ukraine Invasion, Bankers Try Hard To Save The Bullion Market
Fund managers have been working hard to remove Russian gold off their books to avoid reputational risks following a de facto ban, instigated by the London market in early March, on bullion minted in the country post the Ukraine invasion, reported Reuters. Effect Of A Sell-Off: Senior bankers at major...
Beneath a portrait of Putin, some Ukrainians embrace Russian passports
KHERSON, Ukraine, July 27 (Reuters) - As the Soviet-era melody of the Russian national anthem filled the room, a small group of Ukrainians in this city seized by Russian troops nearly five months ago swore allegiance to Moscow before being handed freshly minted Russian passports.
Finns call for halt to 'unbearable' Russian tourism
Buses of Russian tourists stream into Finland at Nuijamaa border crossing in the country's southeast, some hoping to enjoy the peaceful Finnish summer and others planning to travel further into Europe. But many Finns are unhappy with the situation, and the thought of Russians enjoying a Finnish summer while Ukrainians suffer under a brutal invasion has been met with indignation.
BBC
Ukraine war: Putin visits Iran in rare international trip
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Turkish and Iranian leaders in Tehran on Tuesday - only his second foreign trip since he launched the invasion of Ukraine in February. Unblocking Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea was high on the agenda - Mr Putin said progress had been made. The...
Ukraine strikes Antonivskyi Bridge essential for Russian supply lines in occupied south
Ukrainian troops have struck a strategic bridge essential for Moscow to supply its forces occupying the country's south, as Russia pounded several areas in Ukraine with rocket and artillery strikes. The Ukrainian military struck the Antonivskyi Bridge across the Dnieper River late Tuesday, the deputy head of the Moscow-appointed administration...
The Ukrainian fighters standing in Russia’s way on eastern front
THE IZIUM FRONT, Ukraine, July 25 (Reuters) - Barely a kilometre from Russian positions defending the captured eastern city of Izium, Ukrainian and foreign fighters hunker in a dank basement. Artillery rains down on them most nights, shaking loose the plaster and filling the air with dust.
Poland asks Ukraine to confront dark past despite common front against Moscow
WARSAW, July 11 (Reuters) - Poland's president on Monday called for Ukraine to admit what he called the shameful truth about how Ukrainian nationalists had massacred over 100,000 Poles during World War Two, despite Kyiv and Warsaw's common front against Russia now.
