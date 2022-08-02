Pahrump roads, Spring Mountain speedway impacted by flood

Crews continue to repair damaged roads in the Pahrump area.

Flash floods caused some roads to be taken over by water and mud Sunday.

“This is the highest it has been since I have lived here for 10 years” says Pahrump resident Neil Norvell.

Public works crews worked to clean mud on Gamebird Road throughout the day Monday. They expect to have it completely opened from Homestead Road to State Route 160 by the end of the week.

The Spring Mountain Motor Resort Speedway was impacted by Sunday’s flash flood. A representative tells KTNV flood water damaged the speedway, and all of the tracks are closed for the repairs.

The track is home to both the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School and Cadillac V-Performance Academy.

Some homes on the track were also flooded.

The Spring Mountain Motor Resort representative says this is the worst damage the speedway has experienced in their 18 years of business.