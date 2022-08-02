Local businesses hurting as SDOT construction delays continue to pile up

mynorthwest.com
Traffic control impacts and night work along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area for the week of August 3
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. The station art can now also be seen at the various stations along the project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Speed Limits Are Changing In Tacoma Neighborhoods
Officials say these changes will cut down on traffic-related injuries and deaths for pedestrians and cyclists.
Seattle permanently issues 15% cap on food-delivery fees
The Seattle City Council voted to permanently implement a 15% cap on delivery fees that companies — including DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats — use to charge local restaurants. The cap has been in place since April 2020 when it was implemented as part of an emergency order...
Stanwood Chamber of Commerce closing, other chambers face pandemic challenges
The pandemic has done a number on small businesses — and now we are seeing the end of a chamber of commerce that serves them. The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is closing its doors at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties as the reason. “This difficult decision...
I-5 HOV lanes through Tacoma opening in August
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. This is it. The moment we’ve all been waiting for. The opening of the HOV lanes on Interstate 5 through Tacoma will happen in late August. It’s a surreal moment for us too. Over the past three years you’ve hung in there...
Fort Washington to Washington State: Toll Brothers Project Set in Great Northwest
Rendering of LakePointe, Covington, Wash.Image via KTGY Architecture at the Puget Sound Business Journal. Toll Brothers has purchased a plot in Covington, near Seattle, Wash. The $43 million transaction will be developed into LakePointe, a lakefront commercial/residential community, according to Marc Stiles of the Puget Sound Business Journal.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Captain of ferry that crashed into a West Seattle dock resigns
SEATTLE, Wash.- The Seattle Times reports the captain stepped down on Monday, August 1. The ferry service says the captain tested negative for drugs or alcohol after the incident on July 28. The Cathlamet was left with millions of dollars in damage, but no one was injured in the crash.
Councilmember Morales challenges mayor’s approach to homelessness, wants more permanent housing
As encampment sweeps continue to increase throughout the summer in King County, Councilmember Tammy Morales believes the executive office is failing the homeless by not providing permanent shelter. “What we saw today was a continued failure of our city response to addressing the root cause of homelessness,” said Morales. “People...
King County Approves Free Public Transit for Residents 18 and Younger
All King County residents under the age of 18 will be allowed to ride public transit free of charge beginning September 1st. The King County Council recently voted in support of this in late July. The law will be amended for the King County Metro. The Free Youth Transit Pass...
Rantz: Seattle residents, business fight homelessness, upsetting activists and media
Residents and business owners are taking back their streets from the homeless. They have placed one-ton concrete blocks around their neighborhoods and businesses in an effort to stop the homeless from moving back in and wreaking havoc. The concrete blocks prevent broken-down RVs and tents from occupying the space. They’re...
The Council Must Choose: Stand With Grocery Workers or Represent the Corporate Bosses
Seattle City Council Democrats have put a bill up for a vote on today’s meeting agenda to end $4/hour pandemic hazard pay for grocery workers. If this bill is approved into law, it would be a crushing blow for thousands of grocery workers who continue to struggle as both the BA.5 COVID variant and inflation surge.
UW expert says the housing market is the key factor causing homelessness
Why does King County have a larger number of people living homeless than nearly everywhere else in the U.S.? The answer lies with housing market conditions, according to Homelessness is a Housing Problem, a new book by Gregg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern. Colburn is an assistant professor of real...
Eco-blocks keep popping up where homeless camps were, residents say they're necessary
SEATTLE — RV encampments move out, and giant concrete blocks move in. It has been happening in neighborhoods across the City of Seattle. Right now, dozens of concrete barricades are in an area in West Seattle where an RV encampment once sat for three years along Andover Street and 28th Avenue SW.
Seattle business owners furious, ‘desperate’ over homeless crisis, slam ‘musical chairs’ policy
Seattle business owners are furious over the city’s homeless population, slamming politicians for playing “musical chairs” with encampments as it cripples the community’s safety and livelihood. Business owner Matthew Humphrey joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss how the trend has impacted his ability to do...
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
Some Starbucks employees believe crime, safety concerns aren't real reason for closures
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A handful of Seattle Starbucks stores will not be opening their doors Monday morning. Citing safety concerns, the coffee chain recently announced it would be shutting down five locations in Seattle: Central District, Westlake Center, Capitol Hill, Roosevelt and Union Station, and one in Everett. Some...
Lacey cautions Long Lake goers
Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
$11K Worth of Beehives Dumped on U.S. Highway 12 After Vehicle Is Stolen
Roughly $11,000 worth of beehives were dumped on U.S. Highway 12 south of Chehalis on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day. The reporting party, who co-owns both Hive 5 Bees and All Star Rent a...
