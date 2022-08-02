Two charged with assaulting officer at Milford bar, police say

www.milfordmirror.com
Man on probation for stealing car accused of Bridgeport carjacking
BRIDGEPORT — A homeless man, on probation less than a week for stealing a car, is accused of carjacking a Seymour woman at knifepoint after she stopped to talk to a friend in Bridgeport. Julio Maldonado-Rivera, 47, was arrested after a chase with police through Trumbull and Bridgeport. He...
Stratford man arrested on several narcotics possession charges
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford man was arrested on Tuesday and faces several narcotics possession charges, police said. The Stratford Narcotics Vice and Intel Unit excuted a search warrant for a residence on Thompson Street as a part of an investigation focusing on narcotics sales and firearms within the town. The target of the […]
Torrington Man Charged After Search Warrant Uncovers Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges after authorities reported he was found in possession of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. Police executed a search warrant in Litchfield County at a residence on Holley Place in Torrington at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and arrested 34-year-old Bryan Gladding after detectives saw him engage in a narcotics transaction, according to Connecticut State Police.
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Milford Man Threatened Walmart Employees With Knife, Racist Language Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly threatening Walmart employees with a knife and racist language. The incident took place in New Haven County around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in Milford, at the store on Boston Post Road. Officers responded to the store for a threatening complaint where employees...
Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight
MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Police: Armed with knife, Milford man uses racial slur, threatens to kill Walmart worker
MILFORD — A man was arrested after police say he used a racial insult and threatened to kill a Walmart employee while holding a knife Monday. Anthony Kane, 32, of Milford, was charged with second-degree threatening while carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and two counts of breach of peace, police said. He also was arrested on a warrant for two counts of violation of probation.
ALERT CENTER: 1 dead in hit-and-run motorcycle crash; driver charged
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Fairfield, police say.
Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash
Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player “with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
Norwalk man accepts 90-day jail sentence in return for probation program
STAMFORD — A Norwalk man accepted 90 days in jail in exchange for getting felony charges against him dropped. Braulio Gonzalez, 24, accepted the nearly three-month jail sentence as a part of an offer made by Judge Gary White at the state Superior Court in Stamford on Wednesday. Under...
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
Commissioners vote to fire former New Haven police officer following arrest
The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to fire a former police officer who was arrested last year. According to the New Haven Independent, Christopher Troche was arrested for allegedly pressuring a 19-year-old undocumented immigrant to send him nude photographs and to have sex in exchange for money in January 2021.
Police: 2,400 ecstasy pills, other drugs found in Stratford home
STRATFORD — Police say they found hundreds of pills of ecstasy, 75 grams of methamphetamine and a high-capacity gun magazine while searching a home on Thompson Street Tuesday. The suspect, Edward Johnson, 31, of Stratford, was taken into custody and charged with several related offenses. He is being held...
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash: Fairfield PD
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fairfield police arrested a man for fleeing the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a crash that involved a motorcycle on Kings Highway East near Jennings Road. An eyewitness at the scene stated […]
Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to kidnap woman: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a man who was stalking a woman, assaulted her and another man, and shot an illegal firearm on Friday. Officers in Meriden said they initially responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Chamberlain Highway on Friday evening around 6 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, […]
Convicted Felon Nabbed In Attempted Waterbury Home Invasion, Police Say
A convicted felon has been nabbed for an attempted armed home invasion while the family was inside the home. The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, July 31 in Waterbury. Officers responded on a report a man was attempting to force entry into a residential home with a firearm...
