Two charged with assaulting officer at Milford bar, police say

MILFORD — A man was arrested after police say he used a racial insult and threatened to kill a Walmart employee while holding a knife Monday. Anthony Kane, 32, of Milford, was charged with second-degree threatening while carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and two counts of breach of peace, police said. He also was arrested on a warrant for two counts of violation of probation.

MILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO