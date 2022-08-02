ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky appeals court orders state abortion ban into effect

By Ryland Barton
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYuWQ_0h196pqI00 Abortion is illegal again in Kentucky.

The state court of appeals granted Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s request to enforce Kentucky’s ban on abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy and “trigger law,” which outlaws the procedure in most cases.

Cameron asked the appeals court last week to stay a July 22 ruling from Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry that temporarily blocked the two laws.

Cameron is running in Kentucky’s crowded race of Republicans trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in next year’s gubernatorial contest.

Cameron celebrated the ruling in a tweet .

“I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth,” Cameron wrote.

Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood’s regional chapter that includes Kentucky, called the decision “devastating.”

“Abortion is essential health care, and it is irresponsible and dangerous to prevent people from accessing the care they need. Make no mistake – this ban goes beyond abortion. It is about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control how your future is going to be,” Gibron said.

The overarching lawsuit against Kentucky’s abortion ban will continue in Jefferson Circuit Court, but the new ruling means abortion is, for now, outlawed in the state.

The decision will likely be appealed.

Louisville's NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news.

