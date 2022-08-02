ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, OH

Football Frenzy First Look: Fort Frye Cadets

By Evan Lasek
WTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtap.com

WTAP

Football Frenzy First Look: Parkersburg South Patriots

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Parkersburg South Patriots head into their second day of training camp. After some time away from practice, the Patriots have to get reacclimated to the heat before they can wear full pads again. Despite that, players from South looks...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Coffman, Betty Hill

Betty Hill Coffman, age 91, was born April 27, 1931, at Duncan, Jackson County, West Virginia to Estel Hill and Lurlean Harpold Hill. Died August 2, 2022, at Hospital in Marietta. She married Hugh on August 23, 1953, at the Meadowdale Baptist Church, Duncan, WV. She graduated from Ripley High...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The accident was reported just after 6:45 a.m. near mile post 16. Troopers say Casey Jordan, 22, of Albany, was driving a Ford Ranger...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Camden Clark Foundation tees off with 35th annual charity golf classic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Camden Clark Foundation’s 35th annual charity golf classic was held at the Parkersburg country club Monday. The events included an 18-hole golf scramble and a helicopter golf-ball drop. According to event organizers, there were 36 teams in the golf scramble and over 500 golf-balls...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Programming alert for over-the-air viewers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP and our family of stations will be unavailable to over-the-air customers only Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. This is due to electrical work being done at the transmitter site.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Wharton, Alice Maxine (Currey)

Alice Maxine (Currey) Wharton, 98 years old, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2022. She had been staying with her son and daughter-in-law, Alvin and Jennifer Wharton of Vienna, WV, where she was receiving the best care. Alice was a wonderful Christian lady, mother, and grandmother and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
VIENNA, WV
WHIZ

Blues Legend Playing in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Saturday at 6:30pm a blues legend will perform at Zanesville’s Secrest Auditorium. Git Shorty is a blues rocker originally from Zanesville. At 82 years old he still puts on a lively show full of excitement. “I want to bring great music to Zanesville. I’m back here....
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Cunningham Sr., Quentin Blaine

Quentin Blaine Cunningham Sr., 79, of Harrisville, WV, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, in Marietta, OH. He was born August 1, 1943, in Harrisville, WV the son of the late Leonard and Loretta (Sager) Cunningham. He worked for Haught’s Drilling in Smithville, WV; the State...
HARRISVILLE, WV
Your Radio Place

Michelle Lee (Stout) Campbell

Michelle Lee (Stout) Campbell, 51, of Blacklick, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born December 15, 1970, in Cambridge, Ohio, a daughter of Loren Stout of Newcomerstown and the late Lois (McConkey) Stout. Michelle was a Pampered Chef Consultant, an army spouse, and...
BLACKLICK, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Caplinger, Terry Lee

Terry Lee Caplinger, 66, of Parkersburg, went home to be with his beloved Bonnie on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home. He was born November 15, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Lloyd and Frances Moore Caplinger. Terry was a CAT operator and retired from the Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obitaury: Hays, Tonya Rose

Tonya Rose Hays, 41, of Parkersburg, passed away July 24, 2022, after a battle against cancer. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood Co. Technical Center looking to bring enrollment back up

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jason Hughes is the new director of the Wood County Technical Center and Caperton Center. Both hands on programs lost students during the pandemic. Hughes is working on new plans to get more people back into the facilities. “Traditionally, these programs have been kind of limited...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs Deputies to Participate in High Visibility Enforcement Campaign this Weekend

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Deputies will be participating in an enforcement campaign focusing on traffic safety. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, his office will be conducting a High Visibility Enforcement campaign this upcoming weekend. This campaign is part of the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program Grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. High Visibility Enforcement is a universal traffic safety approach designed to create deterrence and change unlawful traffic behaviors. The goal is to reduce fatal crashes in Meigs County.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Local truckers start a donation drive for Kentucky flooding victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The news of catastrophic flooding in Kentucky has horrified people across the U.S. While it might not be happening here, you can still help. Local trucking companies are making sure of that. April Robinson’s reaction to the flooding in Kentucky mirrored what many of us felt...
MARIETTA, OH
UPI News

West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

