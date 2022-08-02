Football Frenzy First Look: Fort Frye Cadets

www.wtap.com
WTAP
Football Frenzy First Look: Parkersburg South Patriots
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Parkersburg South Patriots head into their second day of training camp. After some time away from practice, the Patriots have to get reacclimated to the heat before they can wear full pads again. Despite that, players from South looks...
WTAP
Obituary: Coffman, Betty Hill
Betty Hill Coffman, age 91, was born April 27, 1931, at Duncan, Jackson County, West Virginia to Estel Hill and Lurlean Harpold Hill. Died August 2, 2022, at Hospital in Marietta. She married Hugh on August 23, 1953, at the Meadowdale Baptist Church, Duncan, WV. She graduated from Ripley High...
WSAZ
Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The accident was reported just after 6:45 a.m. near mile post 16. Troopers say Casey Jordan, 22, of Albany, was driving a Ford Ranger...
WTAP
Camden Clark Foundation tees off with 35th annual charity golf classic
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Camden Clark Foundation’s 35th annual charity golf classic was held at the Parkersburg country club Monday. The events included an 18-hole golf scramble and a helicopter golf-ball drop. According to event organizers, there were 36 teams in the golf scramble and over 500 golf-balls...
WTAP
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP and our family of stations will be unavailable to over-the-air customers only Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. This is due to electrical work being done at the transmitter site.
WTAP
Obituary: Wharton, Alice Maxine (Currey)
Alice Maxine (Currey) Wharton, 98 years old, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2022. She had been staying with her son and daughter-in-law, Alvin and Jennifer Wharton of Vienna, WV, where she was receiving the best care. Alice was a wonderful Christian lady, mother, and grandmother and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
WHIZ
Blues Legend Playing in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Saturday at 6:30pm a blues legend will perform at Zanesville’s Secrest Auditorium. Git Shorty is a blues rocker originally from Zanesville. At 82 years old he still puts on a lively show full of excitement. “I want to bring great music to Zanesville. I’m back here....
WTAP
Obituary: Cunningham Sr., Quentin Blaine
Quentin Blaine Cunningham Sr., 79, of Harrisville, WV, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, in Marietta, OH. He was born August 1, 1943, in Harrisville, WV the son of the late Leonard and Loretta (Sager) Cunningham. He worked for Haught’s Drilling in Smithville, WV; the State...
Your Radio Place
Michelle Lee (Stout) Campbell
Michelle Lee (Stout) Campbell, 51, of Blacklick, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born December 15, 1970, in Cambridge, Ohio, a daughter of Loren Stout of Newcomerstown and the late Lois (McConkey) Stout. Michelle was a Pampered Chef Consultant, an army spouse, and...
WTAP
We Have Your Six holding fourth annual bike ride this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The non-profit “We Have Your Six” will be holding its fourth annual veterans bike ride. This memorial ride will have a new spin on it as the organization’s founder, Gloria Husk says that this year’s ride will be a “dice run.”
Your Radio Place
Cambridge City Band Concert is canceled
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge City Band Concert, which was scheduled to happen on Thursday evening (August 4) has been canceled.
WTAP
Obituary: Caplinger, Terry Lee
Terry Lee Caplinger, 66, of Parkersburg, went home to be with his beloved Bonnie on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home. He was born November 15, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Lloyd and Frances Moore Caplinger. Terry was a CAT operator and retired from the Parkersburg...
WTAP
Obitaury: Hays, Tonya Rose
Tonya Rose Hays, 41, of Parkersburg, passed away July 24, 2022, after a battle against cancer. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Wood Co. Technical Center looking to bring enrollment back up
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jason Hughes is the new director of the Wood County Technical Center and Caperton Center. Both hands on programs lost students during the pandemic. Hughes is working on new plans to get more people back into the facilities. “Traditionally, these programs have been kind of limited...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs Deputies to Participate in High Visibility Enforcement Campaign this Weekend
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Deputies will be participating in an enforcement campaign focusing on traffic safety. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, his office will be conducting a High Visibility Enforcement campaign this upcoming weekend. This campaign is part of the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program Grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. High Visibility Enforcement is a universal traffic safety approach designed to create deterrence and change unlawful traffic behaviors. The goal is to reduce fatal crashes in Meigs County.
WTAP
Local truckers start a donation drive for Kentucky flooding victims
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The news of catastrophic flooding in Kentucky has horrified people across the U.S. While it might not be happening here, you can still help. Local trucking companies are making sure of that. April Robinson’s reaction to the flooding in Kentucky mirrored what many of us felt...
WTAP
Drive to be held to help Kentucky flooding victims at Sunset Funeral Home
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunset Funeral Home and veteran groups are looking to help people affected by the flooding in Kentucky. Officials with Sunset Funeral Home, DAV Chapter 32 and Housecalls Hospice are coming together to hold a three-day drive. This drive is dedicated to gathering supplies for victims of...
WTAP
Youth summer volunteers take pride in the service they give to patients
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The youth summer volunteer program is in its final week at Marietta Memorial Hospital. The program a total of 12 youth volunteers from ages 16 through 18 got the chance to volunteer at Marietta Memorial Hospital for a minimum of 50 hours. Many are taking this...
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
