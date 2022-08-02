Football Frenzy First Look: Fort Frye Cadets

Alice Maxine (Currey) Wharton, 98 years old, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2022. She had been staying with her son and daughter-in-law, Alvin and Jennifer Wharton of Vienna, WV, where she was receiving the best care. Alice was a wonderful Christian lady, mother, and grandmother and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

VIENNA, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO