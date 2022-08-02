Woman arrested, accused of manslaughter in crash that killed teen motorcyclist

www.fox10phoenix.com
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Child found wandering alone in Laveen, parents located
LAVEEN, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has reunited a child who was found wandering alone in Laveen with his family. Officials said the boy was located near 32nd Drive and Olney Avenue on Wednesday. Deputies were able to bring the child back to his family after reaching out...
Suspects arrested after alleged Tempe drug deal ends in murder
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two suspects are now behind bars after an alleged drug deal became deadly in Tempe. The investigation began after officers had discovered a body in an alley near Southern and Priest Drive while responding to a shooting call on July 28. Detectives say they discovered a contact...
Pickup truck seen being towed away from Peoria driveway in theft; police looking for suspects
PEORIA, Ariz. - Officials with the Peoria Police Department say they are investigating an incident where a vehicle was stolen. In a brief tweet that was made in Aug. 3, police asked members of the public to help in identifying the vehicle stolen, as well as the individuals allegedly involved.
Deadly crash in Surprise prompts road closure on Loop 303; DPS investigating
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Northwest Valley. The incident reportedly happened in Surprise, near Loop 303 and Bell Road. According to DPS officials, two cars were involved in the crash. "There were reports of...
Man shot, killed in north Phoenix in alleged act of self-defense
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an alleged act of self-defense in north Phoenix on Monday night. The shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, which is just north of Bell Road. Officers found a...
Suspect wanted for stabbing woman at Wild Horse Pass Casino: FBI
GILA RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who they say attacked a woman last weekend in the parking lot of Wild Horse Pass Casino near Chandler before getting away in a white pickup truck. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on July 30 in the...
Ex-Buckeye officer used department databases to access personal information, police say
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A former Buckeye Police Officer has been indicted for illegally accessing personal information from multiple people, including ex-girlfriends and other members of law enforcement, the department said. Charles Cosgrove, a 10-year veteran of the Buckeye Police Department, was arrested on Monday following an internal investigation that allegedly...
Police investigating shooting at Chandler Mall; no victims located
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say they are investigating a shooting incident at Chandler Fashion Center, also known as Chandler Mall, on Aug. 1. Sierra Thomas, who was at the mall at the time of the incident, described what happened as shoppers ran away. "We're coming down the escalators,...
15 Phoenix residents displaced after large apartment fire
PHOENIX - More than a dozen Phoenix residents have been displaced after a large fire broke out at an apartment near 27th Avenue and Campbell Tuesday night. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the first and second floor windows of the two-story complex. A total...
Rob Schneider body cam footage released by Scottsdale PD
Months after the December 2021 encounter, the Scottsdale Police Department released body cam footage. "It was a nice interaction," said Officer Paul Lee, at the time. "These days there is a lot of negativity."
Phoenix house catches fire near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue
PHOENIX - A home caught fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Phoenix, says the fire department in a tweet. The fire ignited a home near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue around 3:50 p.m. The fire department posted a video of the home with black smoke coming from it as crews worked to gain control.
Reports emerge of stolen pen at Maricopa County polling sites
The Maricopa County Attorney has issued a Cease and Desist letter against a candidate who is accused of encouraging voters to steal pens. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia has more on what happened.
Firefighters extinguish fire at Glendale strip mall; no injuries reported
No one was injured when a fire broke out at a strip mall in Glendale during the early-morning hours of August 1, firefighters said. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Service dogs: Taking a look at the work needed to train a dog to help those with disabilities
PHOENIX - Dogs are cute, furry, lovable best friends, but for some people, they are more than that. For some, dogs are lifelines. "I couldn't imagine my life without him," said service dog handler Maria Kellerman. "He's helped me so much." Service dogs come in all shapes and sizes. There...
Maricopa County Attorney sends cease-and-desist letter to Arizona GOP candidate over reported pen thefts
PHOENIX - Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell sent a cease-and-desist-letter to a Republican county supervisor candidate who allegedly encouraged her social media followers to steal pens from polling sites on Arizona Primary Election Day. "Election day in AZ! Do not drop off your ballot. It will not be counted today...
More monsoon storms possible in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms could be heading to the Phoenix area, with rain chances increasing over the next few days and into the weekend. "Elevated rain chances tonight into tomorrow morning, more isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday," the National Weather Service Phoenix tweeted on Aug. 3. "This weekend's increase in widespread rainfall will contain storms with gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding possible."
Phoenix area Little League team heading to regionals
A local group of young baseball players is one step closer to the Little League World Series. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
2022 Election: Joe Arpaio behind incumbent in Fountain Hills mayoral election, preliminary figures show
PHOENIX - Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is trailing his opponent in the race to be Fountain Hill's mayor. Fountain Hill is where Arpaio has lived for more than two decades. The former sheriff said during the late night hours of August 2 that the vote totals so far...
Maricopa County continues to count ballots for 2022 primary election
It's the day after Election Day, and ballots are still being counted. For some races, it's still too close to call. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Fast-growing Goodyear celebrates opening of new downtown area
The city of Goodyear is the ninth fastest growing city nationwide, and on Aug. 1, the community is celebrating the grand opening of its new downtown space. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has more.
