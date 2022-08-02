Woman arrested, accused of manslaughter in crash that killed teen motorcyclist

PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms could be heading to the Phoenix area, with rain chances increasing over the next few days and into the weekend. "Elevated rain chances tonight into tomorrow morning, more isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday," the National Weather Service Phoenix tweeted on Aug. 3. "This weekend's increase in widespread rainfall will contain storms with gusty winds, blowing dust, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding possible."

