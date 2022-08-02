California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

www.turnto23.com
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Last Massachusetts resident classified as 'witch' exonerated 329 years later
SALEM, Mass. — Deep in the pages of Massachusetts' $53 billion state budget, you'll find the name of a woman many considered a witch. Well, on Thursday, after Governor Charlie Baker signed the $53 billion state budget, the New York Times reported that Elizabeth Johnson, the last remaining state resident to be legally classified as a witch, was exonerated.
Bakersfield Channel
California detective allegedly sent graphic photos to decoy
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police detective allegedly sent graphic messages to a decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl and some of the communications occurred while he was on duty, prosecutors said Tuesday. The civilian decoy contacted Orange County Crime Stoppers and reported that a...
Comments / 0