ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jackson taking over as New York Giants top cornerback

By TOM CANAVAN AP Sports Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Vicn_0h196UV900
New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson participates during training camp at the team’s practice facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Saturday. Jackson has taken over as the New York Giants’ No. 1 cornerback since the team’s decision to release James Bradberry in May 2022 in a salary cap move. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Adoree Jackson has taken over as the New York Giants’ No. 1 cornerback since the team’s decision to release James Bradberry in May in a salary cap move.

Jackson, who will turn 27 next month, is the old man in the cornerbacks’ room. Entering his sixth season and second with the Giants, he’s the mentor to young DBs, such as Aaron Robinson and Cor’Dale Flott.

Being an older guy can have its humorous moments.

Jackson was listening to a song by 50 Cent recently and he noticed one of the younger players with a quizzical look on his face.

So he asked the rookie if he knew the artist. He didn’t, so Jackson asked him what year he was born.

The response was 2001. Jackson was in the first grade in Illinois, playing video games, wearing his tank tops and wanting to be like 50 Cent.

“So, it was crazy that he didn’t know who that was,” Jackson said. “I think that’s the strangest thing. I mean I came in and they thought I was super young and now that the roles reversed, I’m not old but in the middle, and they are super young like 20, 21. It’s crazy just to see the difference in the age gap.”

With the team in pads for the first time on Monday, Jackson got most of his reps against Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay, the Giants top receivers.

“I feel like every year is always an opportunity of a lifetime,” Jackson said. “I feel like it’s just the same thing for all of us out there.”

What’s different this year is Jackson has replaced Bradberry as the Giants shutdown cornerback. If defensive coordinator Wink Martindale wants one of his cornerbacks to travel with an opponent’s top receiver, Jackson will probably get the call and rotate from side to side. Normally, he plays on the right side of the defense.

In the opening week of training camp, Robinson, a second-round pick last year, has been working with the No. 1 defense on the left side.

Flott has also worked on that side, while third-year pro Darnay Holmes has backed up Jackson.

Robinson, who missed the first two months of his rookie season with a core muscle injury, showed flashes last year. He might be even better this year.

“It’s me knowing I am going into my second year and with another step ahead, it’s time for me to step up for myself and my teammates.”

Jackson likes what he has seen from Robinson, especially his competitiveness.

The other cornerback who has caught his eye is Holmes. The two have known each other since Jackson moved to California after his freshman year in high school. After he enrolled at Southern Cal, he tried to recruit Holmes there. Holmes went to rival UCLA.

Holmes had three interceptions in the first three days of camp, and forced a fumble by Saquon Barkley.

“I’ve seen growth in him as a person and that displays in his game,” Jackson said. “So, I get to see him coming into his own and just doing his thing.”

What Jackson needs to do more in the NFL is making interceptions. He has three in five seasons despite seemingly being near the ball a lot.

“I can’t even explain that. I’m just glad I at least got three. I am fortunate enough to have that,” said Jackson, who had six interceptions in college. “I want to get more but, when opportunities come your way and they present themselves I just have to make the most of them.”

The Giants are hoping they come this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Vikings LBs Kendricks and Hicks are seeing the same things

EAGAN — Eric Kendricks has played in exactly 100 games over his seven years in the NFL. Anthony Barr was alongside him for 86 of those. During that time, the two UCLA products formed a remarkable bond. They had the football version of friends who have been close for so long that they finish each other’s sentences. Adding to their chemistry was the fact that they had the same coach and same system each year, which eventually made training camp a formality.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
Yardbarker

Where does the Vikings' roster rank among NFC contenders?

Over the last several weeks, Pro Football Focus has been releasing position group rankings, putting each team’s group in a tier list. On their own, it’s a useful and easy way to get re-introduced to each team’s roster. We can combine them to give us a sense...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Illinois State
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins vocal on offseason training regiment with Vikings that inches him closer to Lamar Jackson

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows he’ll never be able to play like Lamar Jackson, but that doesn’t mean he’ll stop improving himself. While he can’t be as deadly as Jackson as a dual-threat QB, he understands it will benefit him to improve his mobility and let his defenders keep guessing of his next move on the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Husker Linebacker named to Bednarik Watchlist

The Bednarik Award is an annual postseason trophy presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year. The Maxwell Football Club has given the award away every year since its inception in 1995. It’s named for Chuck Bednarik, a linebacker who played for Penn from 1945-1948 and was the first overall pick of the 1949 NFL Draft of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a 2x NFL Champion (1949, 1960), a 10x First-team All-Pro, and a member of the NFL’s 50th, 75th, and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams. Husker Linebacker Luke Reimer has been named to the Bednarik watchlist. Last season the Lincoln, Nebraska native had 90 total tackles, one sack, and one interception for the Cornhuskers. Should Reimer win the award, he would be the second Husker after 2009 winner Ndamukong Suh. .@Ldreimer2 has been named to the Bednarik Award watchlist, recognizing the nation's top defensive players ☠️#GBR pic.twitter.com/R3OVdOXBGg — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 1, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!
LINCOLN, NE
Times Leader

Times Leader

12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy