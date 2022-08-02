ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Police ID man arrested for Henrico apartment shooting

By Joi Fultz
 2 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police identified the man arrested after firing a gun outside the Pointe Apartments on N. Laburnum Avenue on Sunday morning.

"Henrico Police responded to the 600 block of N. Laburnum Avenue just before 10:30 am for calls to 9-1-1 about a man outside shooting a gun in a heavily populated apartment community. Officers arrived, working to secure the area and protect area residents," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the incident. "Just after 11 a.m., there were additional reports of gunfire by the man, which prompted Henrico Police to discharge their firearm. Police negotiated with the man until 1:15 pm when police were able to take him into custody safely after he exited the apartment on his own and began to run across the complex."

No one was injured in the shooting.

Terrance Antonio Brawner, 35, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

  • Attempted malicious wounding
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of the attempted malicious wounding
  • Maliciously discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling
  • Felony vandalism

"The Officer-Involved Investigations Team investigates any firearm discharge by a Police Division member," the email continued. "The officers involved are on paid administrative assignments pending a complete and thorough investigation."

Police have not yet said what prompted Brawner to begin firing the gun.

Brawner was being held without bond at the Henrico County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

