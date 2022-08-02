New hoot owl restrictions for southwest, west-central Montana rivers

nbcmontana.com
Related
Rapid Increase in Hoot Owl Fishing Restrictions in Montana
There are 14 rivers on the list now, a meteoric rise from just a week ago. Montana anglers, including those who love the Clark Fork and Bitterroot Rivers, need to keep a close watch on Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Waterbody Restriction notices. FWP tries to post updates four times a day.
montanarightnow.com
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
Do You Know This Famous Montana Urban Legend?
This urban legend is a story that has been told to me my whole life growing up, and it still holds merit today. Flathead Lake, located in Northwest Montana, is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi and is a destination during the summer. It's almost 30 miles long and 16 miles wide and has several islands within the lake where people camp out and have picnics. It's one of the best tourist attractions in Montana. Many don't know this, but Flathead Lake has an urban legend that dates back over 100 years and lurks below the surface.
UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana
The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Mont. (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
bitterrootstar.com
Painted Rocks water release begins
Two of Montana’s biggest industries, tourism/recreation and agriculture, like everything else in life, need water to thrive. Both sectors of the economy suffer when the water runs low. Back in the 1980’s it was not uncommon for the river to virtually dry up at Bell Crossing north of Victor. That’s when Bitterrooters got together and decided to buck the old adage that comes to everyone’s mind in Montana on hot summer days: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” Instead, irrigators and recreationists came together to change the old adage into something new and promising: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for managing.” Instead of fighting over the water, citizens with competing interests came together to work something out. The result was a coordinated water sharing plan that has been working remarkably well now for almost 40 years.
explorebigsky.com
Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake grows, burns eight structures
ELMO – The Elmo Fire west of Flathead Lake has reached 18,427 acres since it ignited Friday afternoon and is 16 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. Evacuation orders have been expanded along Ronan Creek to include all residents north and south of Lake Mary Ronan Road, according to a press release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gonomad.com
Southeast Montana’s Burger Trail and Badlands
The roads less traveled through Southeast Montana are filled with delicious flavors and stunning sights that have gone mostly undiscovered. The wagon trains of tourists making their way west often head to the state’s better-known attractions, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. It’s an area known well to the local...
Sheridan Media
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
This Montana Community Has New Rules. Are You A Fan?
It's no shocker that I think this is a great thing. Again, I want to make sure that everyone understands that I have an issue with how disastrous it looks, not the reasons why people are opting to stay in what I named, "campers row". But there is a new...
NBCMontana
National Night Out celebrated across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula, Bozeman, and Butte are showing off some great turnout for the National Night Out. In Missoula, the fire department brought out its large engine and gave the children a cool shower at the Scheels parking lot. The fire department also offered free car seat checks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
American Rescue Plan to get $50M for Montana housing crisis
The American Rescue Plan Act will receive $50 million in funding for the Montana Homeowners Assistance Fund to help Montana homeowners with that experienced financial troubles during the pandemic. The qualifications for Montana homeowners include:. A gross household income that doesn't exceed 150% of the Area Median Income. 60% of...
NBCMontana
Montana wolf population stable through 2021
HELENA, Mont. — According to a report from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, wolf numbers and distribution continue to be stable across the state. “What the data shows us really isn’t surprising,” said FWP director Hank Worsech. “Our management of wolves, including ample hunting and trapping opportunities, have kept numbers at a relatively stable level during the past several years.”
yourbigsky.com
Why are trout important for Montana?
Wild and native trout in Montana are essential to our ecosystem, but they face several threats that may impact future trout populations. According to the Montana Wild and Native Trout Coalition, Montana has become a world-class fishing spot. Still, that title is in jeopardy now that trout habitats are shrinking from earlier snowmelts and early fire seasons. During the summer months, rivers are relatively warmer with low river flow. Warm temps in waters physically stress trout and can potentially kill them, which is why hoot owl regulations are implemented for rivers in the summer.
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
NBCMontana
Experts say wildfire ash could cause damage to surrounding lakes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Experts at the Flathead Lake Biological Station say falling ash from wildfires can carry nutrient-like phosphorous that contributes to algae growth. Officials say Flathead Lake is too big for the ash to make a large impact. "Just given the sheer volume of water in and moving...
nomadlawyer.org
Waterparks: Splash Yourself in Top 5 Waterparks in Montana
Montana is a state in the west that is known for its varied terrain, which includes the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains. Glacier National Park is a large wilderness preserve that stretches into Canada. Its famed Going-to-the-Sun Road stretches 50 miles and showcases the park’s numerous snow-capped peaks, lakes, and alpine hiking routes.
South Dakota firefighters help with Wyoming wildfire
Crews continue fighting a wildfire burning in the Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming.
Comments / 0