Officials release attendance numbers from Big Sky Country State Fair

Custer Gallatin National Forest closes part of Bozeman District due to bear activity
MISSOULA, Mont. — Custer Gallatin National Forest has closed parts of the Bozeman Ranger District due to bear activity. "Due to several carcasses along the Jackson Creek Trail #502 the Bozeman Ranger District has closed the trail between the trailhead and the upper Jackson Creek Road," the Forest warned on Facebook. "Bears have been seen actively feeding on the carcasses. Please avoid the area at this time."
Once Fierce Rivals, Bradley and Racicot Meet In West's Radical Middle
Dorothy Bradley, a Montanan who narrowly lost to Marc Racicot in governor's race, has penned book of reflections on what she thinks is missing from American politics. Only hours before the polls closed in November 1992, Dorothy Bradley of Bozeman was on the cusp of making history as the first woman elected governor in Montana. But then mail-in ballots started to be counted favoring her opponent. Celebration abruptly turned from victory in sight into disappointing concession.
National Night Out celebrated across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula, Bozeman, and Butte are showing off some great turnout for the National Night Out. In Missoula, the fire department brought out its large engine and gave the children a cool shower at the Scheels parking lot. The fire department also offered free car seat checks.
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
Sign returned to Bozeman Pickle Barrel 20 years later
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s not a typical day for the Pickle Barrel, one of Bozeman’s favorite sandwich shops. The original store sign that was stolen nearly 20 years ago is back at the shop with a note from the culprits. This story is making its way around...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Registered apprenticeship program aims to strengthen Montana's workforce
On July 19th Governor Greg Gianforte announced Montana’s registered Apprenticeship program was making significant progress toward creating new apprentices in Montana.
Bozeman Health lets go 28 employees, freezes hiring for leadership
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman Health CEO and President John Hill sent out a memo to all employees announcing the elimination of 28 leadership and leadership support staff positions and 25 open positions that will remain unfilled. Staff stressed that a hiring freeze is in place for non-essential leadership positions....
Montana hopes new law to extend school bus stop signs will add safety
School bus safety was a hot topic, in part because of Jordana Hubble, a 6 year-old-girl from Whitefish, who was struck and severely injured after getting off of her bus in 2019.
Bozeman Health Deaconess to eliminate 28 positions, freeze some new hires
Bozeman Health Deaconess announced Tuesday afternoon that 28 leadership and leadership support staff positions will be eliminated and 25 open positions will not be filled at this time.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
$400,000 in grant funding will support Three Forks brewery expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced a $400,000 federal economic development grant was allocated to Broadwater County, which will provide Jackrabbit Pub, LLC with a loan for new kitchen equipment. Jackrabbit Pub is an expansion of Bozeman's Bridger Brewing. The pub plans to use locally grown...
New Restaurant And Bar Opening in Four Corners
I've been looking for somewhere new to have a meal and a drink, and now I know where to go. If you live in Four Corners, a new bar and restaurant will be opening close to you starting tomorrow, August 2nd. The Buck will offer drinks and New York-style pizza, among other things. It's also opening in a spot familiar to many in the Gallatin Valley.
MSU's Ifanse out for 1st fall practice, status 'month to month'
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Normally, there isn’t a whole lot that can stop Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse. Last season with the Cats, Ifanse racked up 10 rushing touchdowns and 1,623 yards on the ground. That was the second most by any running back in the FCS in 2021.
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
Smoke plume from Clover Fire in Madison County seen for miles
Smoke was visible for miles Sunday from the 900-acre Clover Fire burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek in Madison County. Red flag conditions including high winds flamed the lightning-caused fire reported July 13 in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, but burning stayed within the containment lines, officials reported in a press release. One spot fire was detected and quickly addressed.
New Details Released About Shooting at Bozeman Walmart
The Bozeman Police Department released additional details about a shooting at the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday. The following information was provided in an update from the Bozeman Police Department. Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred inside the Walmart in Bozeman at approximately...
Missing Montanan Appears in New Series
Montana has a history of people going missing, and this may shed some light on why. Never Seen Again, a Paramount+ exclusive show, recently released an episode featuring a missing Montanan last seen in 2017. The show details the true lives of missing individuals and the interesting circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
Bozeman firefighters extinguish camper fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a camper engulfed in flames on West Hemlock Street. Multiple crews responded when the call came in just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the owner was doing electrical maintenance work that caused flames to spark. There were no injuries.
Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey
Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey. The entertainment industry’s award season is in an intermission, but we’ve got plenty to pass out to local businesses and community-favorite events that have earned your patronage and recommendation. We’re back to life as usual, for the...
