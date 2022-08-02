ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online art sale to help fund repairs to historic Santa Barbara Courthouse

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 2 days ago
The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation will be holding a unique exhibition and sale of artwork depicting the courthouse.

Twenty-six artists contributed more than 45 original paintings to the exhibition.

Half of all proceeds will be split between the artist and the Legacy Foundation which is raising funds to help pay for repairs to the historic building.

"We should all be very proud of our county courthouse and it would be really great if everyone could feel like they had a part helping to protect it," said Angelique Davis, Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation Board President.

The online art sale begins on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, and will run through August 14.

Click here to view the artwork and participate in the sale.

