What Awaits The Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) in Q2 Earnings?

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
These reliable businesses are posting impressive results.
International Business Times
PayPal Shares Jump On Elliott's $2 Billion Stake, Annual Profit Guidance Raise
PayPal Holdings on Tuesday said activist investor Elliott Management has an over $2 billion stake in the fintech company and the firm raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal shares shot up nearly 12% after it also announced a slew of moves including appointing Blake Jorgensen as new chief financial officer and a $15 billion repurchase program.
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for CBRE Group (CBRE) in Q2 Earnings?
CBRE Group, Inc. (. CBRE - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 4 before the bell. Results are anticipated to display year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings. In the last reported quarter, this Dallas, TX-based commercial real estate services and investment firm delivered a 26.36%...
Zacks.com
WEC Energy (WEC) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Ups 2022 View
WEC Energy Group (. WEC - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of 91 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 5.8%. The bottom line improved by 4.6% from the year-ago earnings of 87 cents per share. Second-quarter earnings were ahead of our estimates of 88 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Pioneer (PXD) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend
PXD - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $9.36 per share (excluding one-time items), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.81. The bottom line surged from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $2.55 per share. Total quarterly revenues of $6,920 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,930 million....
Zacks.com
Mercury Systems (MRCY) Plunges 9% on Q4 Earnings & Sales Miss
MRCY - Free Report) stock plunged 8.6% in Tuesday’s extended trading session following the company’s dismal fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein revenues and earnings missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The aerospace and defense tech firm reported non-GAAP earnings of 81 cents per share, approximately 11% higher than...
Zacks.com
Repligen (RGEN) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up
RGEN - Free Report) announced second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 91 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. Earnings also rose 15.2% year over year. Total revenues of $207.6 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189 million. Sales rose 27.4% year over year...
Zacks.com
BGC Partners (BGCP) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
BGC Partners (. BGCP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this brokerage...
Zacks.com
Healthpeak's (PEAK) Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat, Same-Store NOI Up
PEAK - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted per share of 44 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The reported figure was up 10% from the year-ago quarter’s 40 cents. The healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) generated revenues of $517.9...
Zacks.com
Airbnb (ABNB) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Increase Y/Y
ABNB - Free Report) reported earnings of 56 cents per share for second-quarter 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.6%. ABNB incurred a loss of 3 cents and 11 cents per share in the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively. Revenues of $2.1 billion increased 57.6% year...
Zacks.com
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
ESTE - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 5, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, Earthstone comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It topped the consensus estimate in each of the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 34.9%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Zacks.com
Wave of Solid Q2 Earnings Pushes Transport ETFs Higher
IYT - Free Report) , SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (. XTN - Free Report) and First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (. FTXR - Free Report) are up 10%, 14.1% and 13.5%, respectively (see: all the Industrials ETFs here). For a better understanding, let’s delve into the results of some well-known...
Zacks.com
Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Top, Revenue Outlook Upped
GILD - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter results driven by continued solid demand for its HIV portfolio with further share growth for flagship therapy Biktarvy, and oncology revenues driven by cell therapy and Trodelvy. Sales of COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) declined as predicted but came in better than expected. Consequently,...
Zacks.com
Transocean (RIG) Posts Narrower Loss, Revenue Beat in Q2
RIG - Free Report) jumped more than 16% on Tuesday after the company reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss the day before. Transocean reported an adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents. This marginal outperformance reflects a sequential increase in revenues due to an increase in activity.
Zacks.com
NY Times (NYT) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
NYT - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers on Aug 3, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $552.8 million, indicating an improvement of 10.9% from the prior-year reported figure. The bottom...
Zacks.com
Will High Costs Offset Sales in Lucid's (LCID) Q2 Earnings?
LCID - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3, after the bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 44 cents per share for the quarter. The consensus mark for Lucid’s second-quarter loss per share has been unchanged in the past 60 days.
Zacks.com
International Money Express (IMXI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
IMXI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.51%. A...
Zacks.com
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ICPT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd
SSB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. SouthState Corp. Price and Consensus. SouthState Corp. price-consensus-chart | SouthState Corp. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Quanterix Corporation (QTRX): Can Its 5.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
QTRX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.1% higher at $15.95. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.6% loss over the past four weeks. Quanterix is scheduled to release second-quarter...
