East Berlin Library bustles with activity

gettysburgconnection.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The CountryTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
What Is A CLUE Report, and Why It Matters To The InsuredCerees MorettiHarrisburg, PA
Related
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
chronicle-express.com
Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania
Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PA
Revealing one of my favorites right away with the featured photo - Speckled Hen Coffee in Strasburg. I recently visited Speckled Hen Coffee for Sunday Brunch. I've been here a few times but never for brunch. During this time, they offer all of their menus, breakfast, and lunch, from 8 am to 2 pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PA
It is looking like we'll get a little bit of rain in the coming days, all of which I welcome after the latest heatwave. I've found three fun places in Lancaster County worth visiting with toddlers as well as bored school kids. One of them is brand-new! These places are ideal when you just need to get out of the house for a couple of hours.
FOX43.com
Enjoy yoga with Spooky Nook Farm's llamas
MANHEIM, Pa. — Spooky Nook Farms is hosting a special gentle yoga class on Wednesday, August 3. Participants can sign up for "Llamaste Yoga Night," where guests will enjoy an hour of zen-ful yoga alongside the llamas of Spooky Nook Farm. Guests to the class can arrive at 6:30...
Leadership Cumberland executive director to become CEO of Carlisle Chamber
The Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce has named a new leader. Nicole Deary was named president and CEO of the chamber. She will begin on August 22. She has served as the executive director of Leadership Cumberland for the past five years and has more than 18 years of fundraising, marketing, and community leadership experience.
fox8tv.com
Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy
There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
macaronikid.com
Celebrate Cultural Fest on August 20 in Harrisburg
It’s almost time for this year’s Cultural Fest on City Island in Harrisburg! Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor and George P. Hartwick, III invite the community to the county’s 14th Annual Cultural Fest on Saturday, August 20 from 3:00 – 10:00 p.m. on City Island in Harrisburg.
lebtown.com
Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award
A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
WGAL
Removal of large tree in Harrisburg is about halfway done
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's day three of the removal of a huge 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg. The roots cover multiple properties around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton streets, and city leaders said it was impacting power lines. About 25 homes lost power on Monday and Tuesday because of...
abc27.com
Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce announces new president
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced a new president on Wednesday, Aug. 3. According to a release, Nicole Dreary has been named president and CEO of the board. Dreary has served as the Executive Director of Leadership in Cumberland for the last five years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A multipurpose housing and medical building is coming to Lancaster. Officials broke ground on the Queen Street Flats Project on Tuesday, on the site of what was formally a YMCA building between the 500 blocks of North Queen and North Prince streets. The project will feature...
lebtown.com
Mr. Sticky’s: ‘Monday Morning Munchies’ (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: In 2021, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
National Night Out in Bensalem and Middletown
The police department of Bensalem and Middletown townships are hosting National Night Out events on Tuesday, Aug. 2. National Night Out is an annual, nationwide community policing event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Middletown’s runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Municipal Center. Families and community members...
moderncampground.com
New Horizons RV Showcasing Two 2023 Coaches at Hershey RV Show
The chance for RV enthusiasts to get a sneak peek of what’s new this year is fast approaching, as America’s biggest RV show is set to happen from September 14 through 18 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. New Horizons RV will bring two of its best 2023 coaches to the show.
Obituary: Robert L. Buckley
Robert LeRoy Buckley, 87, Littlestown, PA passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hanover Hall Home in Hanover, PA. He was born January 15, 1935 in Westminster, MD the son of the late Morris and Grace Noel Buckley. His wife Mary Madeline Buckley died in 2020. Bob owned and operated...
FASD holds its own amidst state teacher shortage
While state officials are worried about Pennsylvania’s ongoing teacher shortage, school representatives in Fairfield Area School District say their district is in good shape. During the Fairfield school board’s meeting on Monday evening, the board focused on preparations for the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Thomas Haupt told the...
peninsulachronicle.com
York County Couple Celebrates First Anniversary of Fibrenew Franchise
YORK-After close to seven years, husband-and-wife team Robert and Chelsey Pegram decided to close their lawncare business, S&A Exterior Services, and start a new venture in leather, plastic, and vinyl restoration as a Fibrenew franchise owner. The Pegrams celebrated their one-year anniversary with the global franchise on August 1. “We...
iheart.com
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater. (Swatara Township, PA) -- The real estate company that owns Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township says they plan to destroy the old movie theater at the shopping center soon. The mall received a permit a few months ago to demolish the theater except for the platform, Swatara Township Zoning Officer Robert Ihlein says they want to keep the platform intact because there's a parking beneath it. He says the mall wants that to stay in place as they prepare for new, potential tenants.
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0