ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Puget Sound Energy, Avista request electricity and gas rate increases; state attorney general opposes

KING 5
KING 5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.king5.com

Comments / 0

Related
J.R. Heimbigner

Will Washington residents receive another stimulus payment?

Photo of individual counting moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Is another stimulus payment possible? As families are struggling, especially during times of record inflation, will the United States government send out another stimulus? It's a great question worth asking. Right now, it looks like another stimulus payment from the federal government is not on the table.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish County. Since April, demand...
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘A new chapter:’ Northwest Paddleboarding to close doors after eight years of business

RICHLAND, Wash. — If you’ve picked up a paddle and hit the water any time over the last eight years, chances are it was thanks to Northwest Paddleboarding. The family-owned Richland staple has helped the Tri-Cities community explore the area’s rivers for almost a decade — opening its storefront by Howard Amon Park about five years ago.
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puget Sound Energy#Green Energy#Natural Gas#Avista Utilities#Pse#Ag#The Public Counsel Unit
q13fox.com

2 rescued from sinking boat by WA State Ferries crew members

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Ferries crew members rescued two people from a sinking boat Wednesday morning. According to WSF, a boat ran aground in Wasp Passage—located between Crane Island and Shaw Island—and right on a state ferry route. The boat started sinking, but the M/V Tillikum happened to be nearby.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KXL

Washington State Election Results

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters on Tuesday were deciding the top two candidates in races for the U.S. Senate, Congress and the secretary of state’s office. A key match is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier easily advanced with about 50% of the vote. Seeking the second spot, former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin had nearly 16% of the vote in early returns, just ahead of King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat, who had 15%.
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Early primary election results show some clear winners

Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
105.3 KISS FM

Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems

You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy