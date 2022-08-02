Puget Sound Energy, Avista request electricity and gas rate increases; state attorney general opposes

www.king5.com
Will Washington residents receive another stimulus payment?
Photo of individual counting moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Is another stimulus payment possible? As families are struggling, especially during times of record inflation, will the United States government send out another stimulus? It's a great question worth asking. Right now, it looks like another stimulus payment from the federal government is not on the table.
5 things to know Tuesday
Workers at Volunteers of America's Everett food bank said they've never seen the shelves so empty. They thought the need was great at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's even worse. Volunteers of America Western Washington provides food to 17 food banks across Snohomish County. Since April, demand...
Primary Election results: The latest updates on state & local voting
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The next wave of primary election results is being reported across Eastern Washington. To view the latest results from your area, click on your county’s name from the following list: Benton County, Franklin County, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Walla Walla County, and Grant County. The...
Tri-Cities Airport is looking to add direct service to world’s 2nd busiest airport
“We’re going to work aggressively to get there.”
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
WA Secretary of State primary election results: Democratic incumbent Hobbs takes big lead
2022 Primary Election: Voting ends today; early results after 8 p.m. Who's giving money to candidates for Walla Walla County commissioner?. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
‘A new chapter:’ Northwest Paddleboarding to close doors after eight years of business
RICHLAND, Wash. — If you’ve picked up a paddle and hit the water any time over the last eight years, chances are it was thanks to Northwest Paddleboarding. The family-owned Richland staple has helped the Tri-Cities community explore the area’s rivers for almost a decade — opening its storefront by Howard Amon Park about five years ago.
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
Ferry captain resigns after 'hard landing' that damaged vessel at West Seattle dock
SEATTLE — The captain of the Cathlamet ferry at the time the boat collided with a terminal structure on July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain's identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests...
Spokane’s Daybreak treatment center faces indefinite closure over allegations of inappropriate staff behavior, non-cooperation
One of the few residential treatment centers in the state that works with teenagers suffering from mental health and addiction issues could be shut down by the state.
Election | Thousands more Tri-Cities area primary ballots counted. We’ve got the update
More votes are left to be counted.
q13fox.com
2 rescued from sinking boat by WA State Ferries crew members
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Ferries crew members rescued two people from a sinking boat Wednesday morning. According to WSF, a boat ran aground in Wasp Passage—located between Crane Island and Shaw Island—and right on a state ferry route. The boat started sinking, but the M/V Tillikum happened to be nearby.
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities veteran on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
KXL
Washington State Election Results
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters on Tuesday were deciding the top two candidates in races for the U.S. Senate, Congress and the secretary of state’s office. A key match is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier easily advanced with about 50% of the vote. Seeking the second spot, former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin had nearly 16% of the vote in early returns, just ahead of King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat, who had 15%.
thejoltnews.com
Early primary election results show some clear winners
Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
State reps demand answers after reports of ‘mountain’ of undelivered packages, mail in North Sound
With election day Tuesday, widespread reports of postal delays around northwest Washington have prompted state representatives Suzan DelBene and Rick Larsen to call for the USPS to address the mail failures. Pictures recently posted to social media show hundreds of packages stacked up and uncovered behind the Ferndale post office.
Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems
You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
String of 100+ days may break record. Now there’s a new weather threat for Tri-Cities
A California fire also is sending smoke into the Mid-Columbia region.
Seattle Pacific University files lawsuit as AG investigates policy prohibiting staff from same-sex activity
SEATTLE — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Friday his office had opened an investigation into whether a Seattle Pacific University (SPU) policy prohibiting faculty and staff from engaging in same-sex sexual activity constitutes illegal discrimination. In response, SPU filed a lawsuit with religious liberty nonprofit Becket Law.
