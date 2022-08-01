ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

POLITICO

Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray

Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellingham, WA
thecentersquare.com

Culp demands police investigation over apparent early primary results

(The Center Square) – Loren Culp, a Republican candidate in Washington’s Fourth Congressional District race, couldn’t believe it when he saw primary election results posted Sunday night on the Yakima Herald-Republic website. The numbers put out on July 31 ranked incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican as...
YAKIMA, WA
Person
Doug Ericksen
CBS DFW

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Double ‘Eric’ Endorsement Sends Trumpworld Spiraling

The former president’s decision to endorse “Eric” for a race with two Erics as the main contenders has plunged Trumpworld into open chaos. The trouble began Monday night when Donald Trump tossed his political weight behind “Eric,” meaning that two Missouri Senate Republican candidates, Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt, could legitimately claim to have his blessing.
MISSOURI STATE
#Senate Leadership#Excise Tax#State Senate#Economy#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democrat
Axios

Scoop: Republicans' last-minute Cheney lifeline

A handful of Republican operatives are quietly mounting a last-ditch effort to rescue Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from a Trump-backed primary challenge, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The previously unreported effort shows how some Republicans are trying to surreptitiously undercut the former president's revenge campaign, which has so far claimed the political lives of a significant chunk of GOP critics.
WYOMING STATE
AOL Corp

Judge dismisses Trump's 'immunity' claim in Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of four U.S. Capitol Police officers, seek to hold...
POTUS
Axios

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat

Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
ARIZONA STATE
Michigan Advance

Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Pro-Trump Activists Swamp Election Officials With Sprawling Records Requests

(Reuters) - Pro-Trump operatives are flooding local officials with public-records requests to seek evidence for the former president’s false stolen-election claims and to gather intelligence on voting machines and voters, adding to the chaos rocking the U.S. election system. The Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Arizona, an election battleground...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

