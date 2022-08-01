Read on www.cascadiadaily.com
Related
POLITICO
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Mark McCloskey, Who Aimed Gun at BLM Protest, Faces Heavy Defeat in Primary
McCloskey was among the candidates in a crowded field of Republicans in Missouri's primary for the U.S. Senate.
thecentersquare.com
Culp demands police investigation over apparent early primary results
(The Center Square) – Loren Culp, a Republican candidate in Washington’s Fourth Congressional District race, couldn’t believe it when he saw primary election results posted Sunday night on the Yakima Herald-Republic website. The numbers put out on July 31 ranked incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican as...
RELATED PEOPLE
Democrats Increase Chances of Keeping Congress: Poll
The latest Monmouth University poll shows President Joe Biden's approval rating appears to have stabilized with 3 months to the midterms.
Sen. Raphael Warnock wants to tweak Manchin inflation deal to expand government-funded healthcare to 4 million people
The senator, who is up for reelection in November, wants to offer an amendment that would expand Medicaid in 12 states.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
Daily Beast
Double ‘Eric’ Endorsement Sends Trumpworld Spiraling
The former president’s decision to endorse “Eric” for a race with two Erics as the main contenders has plunged Trumpworld into open chaos. The trouble began Monday night when Donald Trump tossed his political weight behind “Eric,” meaning that two Missouri Senate Republican candidates, Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt, could legitimately claim to have his blessing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scoop: Republicans' last-minute Cheney lifeline
A handful of Republican operatives are quietly mounting a last-ditch effort to rescue Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from a Trump-backed primary challenge, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The previously unreported effort shows how some Republicans are trying to surreptitiously undercut the former president's revenge campaign, which has so far claimed the political lives of a significant chunk of GOP critics.
Trump Leads Pence: Kari Lake Overtakes Karrin Taylor Robson in AZ Primary
The race for the Republican nomination for governor is seen as a proxy war between the two men weighing up a 2024 run for president.
AOL Corp
Judge dismisses Trump's 'immunity' claim in Jan. 6 lawsuits
A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of four U.S. Capitol Police officers, seek to hold...
Democrats are working to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to yes on Manchin-backed climate, health, and tax bill
As Senate Democrats prepare to start voting on their in-progress climate, health care, and tax package this week, they are facing two big wild cards: the Senate parliamentarian and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the only member of the Democratic caucus who has not publicly backed the legislation. The package, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat
Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors
A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Critics Who Pinned Gas Prices on Joe Biden Are 'Silent' Now—Pete Buttigieg
"I do think a lot of the settling in oil prices has been influenced by the leadership that the president showed earlier this summer," said the transportation secretary.
US News and World Report
Pro-Trump Activists Swamp Election Officials With Sprawling Records Requests
(Reuters) - Pro-Trump operatives are flooding local officials with public-records requests to seek evidence for the former president’s false stolen-election claims and to gather intelligence on voting machines and voters, adding to the chaos rocking the U.S. election system. The Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Arizona, an election battleground...
Comments / 0