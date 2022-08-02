ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man with AK-47 arrested outside NYC home of Iranian-American journalist

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z089u_0h194RmY00

An Iranian-American journalist says it was "shocking" to learn that New York police arrested a man outside of her Brooklyn home on Friday with a loaded AK-47 assault rifle.

As Reuters reported , 45-year-old Masih Alinejad, who is also an outspoken women's rights activist, is a well-known journalist who has been a noted speaker at summits like the World Summit, where she spoke to an audience in New York in 2019.

A criminal complaint was filed on Friday in a Manhattan federal court, which said a man named Khalid Mehdiyev was seen acting in a suspicious manner near Alinejad's home over two days before the Friday arrest.

The complaint said that Mehdiyev arrived in an SUV with Illinois plates and it is believed that he ordered food which was delivered to his car. He then is accused to lingering outside of the home and trying to look into the residence's windows and it is alleged that he tried to open the door.

According to reporting by the New York Times he was later stopped by New York police after failing to obey a stop sign and was arrested for driving without a license, or driving with a suspended license. A suitcase was later found in the rear of the vehicle, which contained a loaded AK-47 rifle with a destroyed serial number.

“I came here in America to be safe,” Alinejad said. “First, they were trying to kidnap me. And now I see a man with a loaded gun trying to enter my house. I mean, it’s shocking.”

According to the New York Times , Alinejad has been the target of an international kidnapping plot that was announced last year by federal prosecutors.

Alinejad is known for her outspoken work criticizing the Iranian government and said in the Washington Post in 2020 that the Iranian government had launched a social media campaign calling for her abduction. Four Iranian officials were changed with the conspiracy to kidnap her and try to forcibly return her to Iran, according to a federal indictment.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Son of prominent former Manhattan judge beats mother to death before jumping from 16th floor, police say

The son of a former New York judge allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death before jumping off the 16th floor and dying, police said.Doug Solomon, 26, hit his mother Diane Gallagher, 65, with a piece of furniture at their family home in New York’s Upper East Side, a senior police official said on Tuesday, according to several media reports.He then jumped out of the building.When police reached the scene, they found Solomon “unconscious and unresponsive” with trauma to the body.Officials said injuries were consistent with falling from a height.Residents said they heard loud screaming reportedly at the time Doug fell...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Black Enterprise

Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City

Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday

In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
QUOGUE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masih Alinejad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ak 47#United States#Violent Crime#Iranian#Reuters#The World Summit#The New York Times#Alin
Daily Beast

Dr. Oz’s Turkish Nationalist Pals Living in His Secret N.J. Condo

Dr. Mehmet Oz owns an undisclosed apartment in New Jersey that houses close associates of his who are linked to groups that have denied the ethnic cleansing which occurred in the formative years of the modern Turkish state. Bergen County records show that since 2006 Oz and his wife have...
POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Iman Shumpert Reportedly Arrested For Felony Weed Possession: See Mugshot Photo

Iman Shumpert has been arrested. The former NBA star, 32, was reportedly found with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana while traveling through the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, July 30, per PEOPLE. The outlet also published his mugshot on Wednesday, August 3, which can be seen below. The cannabis was found in his backpack by TSA screeners at security, who reported a “green leafy substance” to police. Authorities then responded at approximately 2:40 p.m, confirming 6.12 ounces of marijuana was present after running an on-site mobile test. The Brooklyn Nets player also admitted to possessing marijuana before being placed under arrest and transported to the airport jail, per the publication.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

36 people injured after school bus overturns in the Bronx

A yellow school bus carrying drivers working for New York’s summer kids programmes overturned on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx on Thursday morning, leaving three dozen adults injured. Authorities said the bus flipped on its side on a northbound exit ramp north of the Cross Bronx Expressway...
BRONX, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy