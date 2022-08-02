South Peoria shooting leaves man injured

www.1470wmbd.com
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate ATM burglary
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police is looking for someone who broke into an ATM and stole cash. Police say it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of North Knoxville Avenue, near Junction City and Keller Station. An undetermined amount of cash was taken. The ATM...
Central Illinois Proud
25newsnow.com
1470 WMBD
Teens arrested after guns, stolen car located
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria police say the discovery of a stolen car led to two teenagers being arrested on a number of charges. Police say investigators saw a car known to be stolen pull into a business Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. near Frye Avenue and Prospect Road. Officers searched...
Central Illinois Proud
Police still looking for suspects in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An adult male was the victim of aggravated vehicular hijacking late Monday night. While his car was recovered, the suspects have yet to be located. Peoria police responded to a report of motor vehicle theft at 11:17 p.m. Monday night, on the 300 block of W. McClure Avenue. There was one victim at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested for business burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have arrested Gerald E. Webster for burglary of a business early Monday morning. At 5:20 a.m. Monday morning, Peoria police responded to an intrusion alarm at a business in the 3000 block of North University Ave. Upon arrival, officers saw Webster, 37, attempting to flee through the back door.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for stolen vehicle
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police arrested a man for charges related to a stolen vehicle Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 36-year-old Joseph P. Herald of Normal has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to a vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Stolen car found in Illinois River
PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
Central Illinois Proud
One man injured after Peoria shooting Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting near Wiswall Court and Wiswall Street Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to a 10-round shot spotter at approximately 3:04 p.m. Officers learned that a victim left the scene by private vehicle. The man...
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle.
hoiabc.com
Man sentenced to 18 years for Peoria homicide
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man last September pleaded guilty in a court appearance Wednesday, just months after a deadlocked jury was unable to decide the case. Orlando Alexander, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Isaac...
1470 WMBD
Police investigate carjacking, ask for public’s help
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are releasing details of a carjacking incident that occurred late Monday night, and they say they need the public’s help. Police say it happened at 11:17 p.m. in the 300 block of West McClure, in the West Bluff near Bigelow. The victim claimed...
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for shooting involving 3-year-old
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday for charges related to a shooting that injured a three-year-old in July. According to Peoria County Court records, Randyn Duncan was indicted for obstructing justice and endangering the life or health of a child. Police responded to a shooting...
1470 WMBD
Princeville home struck by lightning, catches fire
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – No one was hurt after a lightning strike caused a fire Tuesday morning at a Princeville home. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley tells 25 News the fire was contained to the...
tspr.org
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury indicts man for shooting of three-year-old
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly lying to police in connection to a shooting that left a three-year-old boy injured. Peoria County Court records indicate Randyn Duncan, 33, is now being charged with Obstructing Justice, and Child Endangerment. The shooting...
vandaliaradio.com
Peoria man charged in Fayette Co Court with Felony Cocaine charge
A Peoria man is facing multiple charges in Fayette County Court. 24 year old David D. M. Hicks of Peoria has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of a Control Substance that was alleged to be 15 to 100 grams of cocaine. The charge is a Class 1 Felony. Hicks is also facing a Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Battery-Insulting and Provoking. Information on the charge says that Hicks is alleged to have charged at another individual and is also alleged to have bit him multiple times, allegedly injuring his back and back of the other individual’s neck.
wglt.org
Man gets 13-year sentence for setting apartment fire in Bloomington
A man who set fire to an apartment building in Bloomington in May has been sentenced to 13 years in prison. Anthony Hughlett, 45, of Gibson City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to an attempted murder charge in McLean County court where judge Casey Costigan handed down the sentence. Prosecutors dropped charges...
hoiabc.com
Peoria woman found guilty of leaving crash that killed 10-year old
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The woman charged in a November hit-and-run that took the life of 10-year-old Troy Erving has been found guilty, but the case isn’t being considered murder. Karrie Brunswig, 44, was arraigned earlier this year on charges of leaving the scene of an accident,...
Central Illinois Proud
Rollover crash closes part of Grandview Drive
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A rollover crash temporarily closed part of Grandview Drive at approximately 9:13 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Corey Strube, part of Grandview drive off of Adams shut down due to a crash. A WMBD crew on the scene saw that...
