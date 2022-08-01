Logan Aluminum Job Fair

Read on lite987whop.com
wkdzradio.com
Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville
Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
lite987whop.com
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was southbound when a medical problem caused the driver to lose control and run into a ditch at the intersection of Rozelle Avenue. The driver was taken by ambulance to...
lite987whop.com
Michael Lamonte Long
(64, Hopkinsville) Funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pembroke. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m. at Adams and Sons Mortuary.
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
whvoradio.com
Christian County Man And Woman Charged With Drug Possession In Tennessee
A Pembroke man and a Hopkinsville woman were charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop on West Spring Street in Dover, Tennessee Wednesday night. Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 40-year-old Brian Stout for a traffic violation and could see marijuana in plain view. After a...
whopam.com
Man served with felony assault warrant
An arrest warrant for felony assault was served Thursday against a Hopkinsville man who was shot last month on East Third Street. It alleges that on July 26, 53-year old Ronald Young of Hopkinsville caused serious injury to 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz by striking him several times on the head, causing injuries that will require surgery and could potentially cause him to lose vision in one eye.
lite987whop.com
CCPS collecting gift cards for EKY flood vitims
The Christian County Public School System is collecting gift cards to help victims of flooding in eastern Kentucky. A news release says gift cards will be collected through Friday, August 12 and anyone wishing to donate can drop off cards to the finance department at the central office at 200 Glass Avenue during regular business hours.
fox17.com
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
lite987whop.com
CCPS preparing for first day of school
The Christian County Public School system’s first day of school is quickly approaching and a lot of preparation has been and will be done for the district to be ready. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says open house events at the elementary schools were well attended by families Tuesday night. Almost...
radionwtn.com
Accident Claims Life Of Murray Woman
Calloway County, Ky.–A single vehicle accident on Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County claimed the life of a 75-year-old Murray woman Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at approximately 3:20 pm, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road.
whvoradio.com
No One Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Fire
A fire in the parking lot of Grupo Antolin on Commerce Court in Hopkinsville filled the sky with smoke Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says 8 large foam blocks in the parking lot were on fire when they arrived. No one was injured and firefighters were able...
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Nashville After Being Trapped In Concrete Mixer
A man was rushed to the hospital after being trapped in a concrete mixer on Vine Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was trapped in a concrete mixer and suffered severe injuries to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting...
whopam.com
Lewisburg man accused of fatally shooting adult son
A Lewisburg man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly shot and killed his son during a disturbance on Mulberry Street in the Logan County town. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a disturbance a few minutes before 1 p.m. and determined 61-year old Darrell Evans and 37-year old Richard Evans had been in a verbal altercation.
whopam.com
Five hurt in Boulevard accident
Five people were injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police say 31-year old Daniel Hart of Hopkinsville was southbound when he went off the roadway for unknown reasons across from the Chamber of Commerce and struck a concrete culvert. Hart, 24-year old Amanda...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured in Christian County Single Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on US 68 near Overby Lane in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the woman was westbound when her vehicle hydroplaned and struck a rock wall. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
lite987whop.com
Davis chosen to lead Todd County Middle School
The Todd County Middle School Site Based Decision Making Council has chosen a familiar face as the school’s next principal. Kimberly Davis was previously an assistant principal at the school and she has eight and a half years of teaching experience. She’s quoted in a news release as saying,...
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
14news.com
Madisonville man accused of spiking juvenile’s drink with vodka
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail, accused of spiking a juvenile girl’s drink with vodka. While at the Hopkins County Fair, officers say they saw a girl stumbling and falling over. They say the medical center was notified, and she was taken to the hospital.
wkdzradio.com
Authorities Investigate Fairview Shooting
Law enforcement from Christian and Todd counties were both contacted after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man in his 30’s showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party.
