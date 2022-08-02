ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struggles for NJ cannabis license holders

 2 days ago
NJ cannabis licensees face exorbitant rent demands

NEW JERSEY - More than a year after the state of New Jersey legalized the recreational sale of marijuana, some who have obtained licenses from the state are hitting a dead end when it comes to obtaining retail space. Many had expected the main hurdle to be securing a cannabis...
RETAIL
State
New Jersey State
The Center Square

Public employee pensions, benefits load New Jersey debt

(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s debt obligation grew to more than $200 billion in part because the state Legislature passed a budget reflecting only the current year’s policy priorities, pension and benefit obligations before moving on to the next crisis, the director of a public policy center said.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

5 immediate actions to fix New Jersey (Opinion)

We know that according to United Van Lines, most New Jersey moves are out of the state and not into the Garden State. People leave for a variety of reasons, costs, family, job, and retirement. It's telling that so many people leave NJ to retire. Let's face it, living in...
POLITICS
roi-nj.com

Offshore wind: Major manufacturing facility could be coming to N.J.

Atlantic Power Transmission and Morrison Energy will announce Wednesday their intention to partner on a project to develop a manufacturing facility in New Jersey that potentially could produce the massive, 200-feet-tall, 5,000-ton jacket foundations that are used to support offshore wind substations. Bringing this manufacturing to New Jersey — the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newjerseymonitor.com

Plenty of ideas on how N.J. should spend $1B in leftover federal aid

About $1 billion remains in the state’s pot of federal coronavirus relief aid, and the state is looking for ideas on how to spend it. There’s no shortage of suggestions of ways state officials should disburse the unallocated American Rescue Plan funds: hazard pay, increasing funding for public schools, rental assistance, business grants.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color

EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
LOTTERY
NJ.com

Newest N.J. legal weed store to open Friday

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune Township will become New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday,...
ECONOMY
fox5ny.com

Ice T to open marijuana dispensary in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Actor, rapper, and New Jersey native Ice T is going into the legal recreational marijuana business in the Garden State. Ice T has partnered with Charis B, founder of cannabis brand The Medicine Woman, to open a dispensary in Jersey City this fall. The city's Cannabis Control Board has approved Ice T for a license, according to a press release.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WHEC TV-10

New York State REAL ID deadline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
ROCHESTER, NY
995qyk.com

Which Florida City Made The Top 10 List Of Highest Rents In The Country?

Which Florida City Made The Top 10 List Of Highest Rents In The Country? Can you guess the U.S. city with the most expensive rent? Bet you won’t get it on the first try – or maybe even the second or third. According to a report by Rent, that title goes to Jersey City, New Jersey. Right down the road from where I was born in Sayreville, New Jersey. Jersey City, right across the Hudson River from New York, commands average rents of $5,500, according to the report. That’s $500 more than the average rental in NYC.
FLORIDA CITY, FL

