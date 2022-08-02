Woodland fire puts three homes at risk

Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.

HAMPDEN, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO