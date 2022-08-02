ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

Woodland fire puts three homes at risk

By Stephanie Wittenbach
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

New information on Winterport stabbing

WINTERPORT- There is new information about the stabbing that happened in Winterport . It happened at 215 Main Street on July 28.. According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, both people involved are 16 years old. The victim was initially taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical...
WINTERPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Residents outraged by vehicle vandals

BANGOR — Residents of a Bangor apartment complex are demanding answers after multiple vehicles were found vandalized this past weekend. Brittany Black said she and her family were away from home when they were contacted to immediately check their cars. Black said after returning home she found her vehicle...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found

BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Rangers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property

BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Truck hits house

OLD TOWN- A vehicle in Old Town crushed the police departments radar trailer and then hit a house. According to to Deputy Chief Lee Miller, Old Town Police officers were called to 393 Stillwater Avenue at around 8:40 last night after a Silverado pick up truck reportedly hit a house.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Brewer, ME
City
Woodland, ME
foxbangor.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies

BANGOR– A pedestrian hit by a car in Hudson last week has died from his injuries. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says David York,65, was struck on route 221 in Hudson just after 4:30 pm on July 27. He was taken by life flight to Northern Light Eastern...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wgan.com

Police locate juvenile who escaped custody in Bangor area

UPDATE: Police say Devyn was located in Bangor Wednesday afternoon. Police in Bangor are searching for a 15-year-old girl who escaped from the custody of another department. Bangor Police said Wednesday the juvenile escaped custody Tuesday evening while in Bangor and is missing. The juvenile, Devyn Austin, is 5′ 3″...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.

Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
HAMPDEN, ME
I-95 FM

What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?

And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
HAMPDEN, ME
foxbangor.com

2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties

Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Old Town Canoe discussion

BANGOR – Brand Evangelist Ryan Lilly came on the Good Morning Maine show this morning to talk about heritage of Old Town Canoe and how it has evolved over the years. Check out the interview to learn a brief history of the company and get a run-down of some products for sale.
wabi.tv

49-year-old inmate serving time in Maine dies

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from New York who was serving time for trafficking drugs has passed away at the Bolduc Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections says 49-year-old Christopher Wilson’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified which...
WARREN, ME
foxbangor.com

Apartment Fire in Bangor

BANGOR– Fire damaged a unit at the Bangor Efficiency Apartments. Crews were called to 513 Hammond Street just before 1:30 this morning. Within minutes, firefighters had the fire knocked back and under control. The unit was vacant and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy