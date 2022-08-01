ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Upstart Holdings Tanked 23.1% in July

By Brett Schafer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) tanked 23.1% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence . The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending platform reported preliminary unaudited earnings for the second quarter, severely missing its previous revenue and net income guidance. As of this writing, shares of the 2021 high-flyer are down 85% year to date.

So what

On July 7, Upstart pre-announced its Q2 earnings results covering the three months ended in June. Revenue is expected to be $228 million in the period, missing management's previous guidance for $295 million to $305 million in revenue by a significant margin. This revenue miss negatively affected Upstart's profitability, with a net income loss expected in the range of $31 million to $27 million compared to previous guidance for a net loss of $4 million to $0 million.

What's causing this huge slowdown in revenue? According to management, two things. First, with recessionary fears and rising interest rates, capital markets are tightening up and not lending out as much money. Upstart makes money by taking a fee off of loans processed through its AI engine, so when it processes less capital, its revenue will go down. Second, to assuage investor concerns, Upstart liquidated loans sitting on its balance sheet and converted them to cash. With interest rates rising, this negatively impacted revenue and profitability for the period, but it should just be a one-time hit as management has said it is done keeping loans on its own balance sheet.

Now what

With the stock down so much, Upstart trades at a market cap of just $2 billion. Its market cap was as high as $30 billion less than a year ago. At current prices, the stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of approximately 2 and a trailing price-to-operating income (P/OI) of 12. Clearly, investors generally don't believe in the sustainability of Upstart's revenue growth and historical profitability. With how much the company missed its internal targets this quarter, I don't blame them.

However, if you are a believer in Upstart's AI-advantaged lending platform, now could be a good time to buy shares. But if you don't understand the business or are wary of fintech businesses, it is best to stay away even with the stock down so much.

10 stocks we like better than Upstart Holdings, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Upstart Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Tanked#Stock#Interest Rates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Upstart Holdings#Q2
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Motley Fool

Why Boeing Shares Gained Altitude in July

Boeing shares lost a third of their value in the first half of 2022, but in July investors saw signs that perhaps the worst is over. The aerospace company did well at an international air show, and the company was cleared to resume Dreamliner deliveries. Investors need to be aware...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

Robinhood quarterly revenue drops by almost half

Robinhood’s transaction-based revenue in the second quarter of 2022 fell to $202 million from $451 million in the second quarter last year, a drop of more than half. The picture of the overall revenue isn’t much better: down 44 percent to $318 million from $565 million a year ago. Yes, about a quarter of the company is getting fired.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
STOCKS
CNBC

Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Shares Dropped as Much as 7.5% Today

Scotts Miracle-Gro saw big sales drops in each of its key businesses in the fiscal third quarter. The company's costs rose, too, leading to a rough earnings comparison. Management lowered guidance and noted that the urgency of mending a highly leveraged balance sheet has increased. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy