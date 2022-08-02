Toledo-area football teams kick off 2022 practice

Gridiron glory that will be gained under the Friday night lights must first take root with the grind of fall camp.

Despite stifling humidity on Monday, football players and coaches across northwest Ohio greeted the first day of official practice with energetic exuberance.

Practices for all fall sports officially began on Monday for member schools of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, including 712 schools that will compete in 11-man football.

Blade sports writers visited a handful of area schools to check in on the first day of football’s preseason.

Ottawa Hills

If there is a buzz around the Ottawa Hills football field on the first day of August, there is good reason. Veteran head coach Chris Hardman's Green Bears began their first official day of practice on Monday with a fair amount of optimism.

“We have a chance to win a lot of games,” said Hardman, who is in his fifth season back as head coach and 21st overall. He is best known for his 42 years guiding the Green Bears' varsity baseball team.

Ottawa Hills (6-5, 3-2) returns two of the top players in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference from last season in Columbia University-bound senior A.J. George, who was first team all-conference at both receiver and linebacker, and one of Ohio's top punter/kicker recruits in senior Emilio Duran.

“The start of football and the start of school is a time of renewal, and it hasn't changed in all these years,” Hardman said. “It's so much fun to be out here with these guys. At this point, you're undefeated, everything is exciting, and the sky's the limit.

“Right now, it's tremendous, and we have great kids. And, we have the best coaching staff that I've ever been a part of.”

George was also a first team All-TAAC basketball player who helped Ottawa Hills win the 2021-22 conference title in that sport, and was the starting center fielder and leadoff hitter on the Green Bears' baseball team, which reached the Division III regional finals.

“It's really exciting to see the first day for the freshmen and the sophomores,” George said of opening day. “I remember when it was my first pads day with the varsity when I was a freshman. It's exciting to see them get their first shot.

“The fall time of the year is always good with football going on in high school, and college, and the NFL. The start of school is always a fun time.”

St. Francis de Sales

Mike Blochowski led St. Francis de Sales’ football practice for the first time since 2011. Set to return to the Knights program this season as defensive coordinator, he will run the defense while serving as interim head coach following the departure of Bruce Gradkowski to the offensive coordinator position with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks.

Blochowski was filled with excitement at practice on Monday. St. Francis put in an even amount of work between offense and defense during the first football practice of the season.

“They know me,” said Blochowski, who was the defensive coordinator for former head coach Dan Chipka. “They know the defense that we're going to run. They're excited that I'm back, and they're excited to play in that defense again.”

The Knights concluded the 2021 season with a 4-8 record and an early exit in the playoffs last season. St. Francis lost to Avon, who advanced to the Division II state final four, in the first round of the playoffs.

The early departure from the postseason left a bittersweet feeling for St. Francis.

“It was disappointing,” senior wide receiver Josh Neary said. “We thought we had a good group of guys and obviously we didn't lose many seniors, so to have a lot of those guys back in that run we're all still a little beaten up about it, but time to put it behind us and focus on Week 1.”

St. Francis returns 25 letterwinners, including six starters on each side of the ball. Blochowski will rely on his senior Knights to step into leadership roles.

“This senior class is very special here,” Blochowski said. “A strong knit [group], we've gone through a tragedy in the senior class [with the death of Marvelous Walton]. So these guys are really close. They've bonded together. And I know they're going to take us far this year.”

Anthony Wayne

In Whitehouse, the Anthony Wayne coaching staff put their players through high-intensity drills in humid and windy conditions. Generals coach Andy Brungard said the excitement is palpable.

“You can't sleep the night before. It's like Christmas Eve,” Brungard said. “But the present you get the next morning is a grind. You're thinking through a million things. But it's exciting to get out here and play.”

Anthony Wayne is seeking a second straight Northern Lakes League title, but the inexperienced Generals return just one player on offense who is playing in the same position as last year. On defense, AW has just two returning starters.

“For us, we're just trying to get as much experience as possible between now and our scrimmage on Saturday,” Brungard said. “We're evaluating our depth chart right now to see what fits us best schematically. We tell our players, ‘This is your opportunity to put yourself on the field.’”

The Generals open the season with a tough non-conference slate. Anthony Wayne opens at home against Findlay on Aug. 19 before playing at St. John's Jesuit on Aug. 26. AW then takes on Whitmer on Sept. 2 before opening NLL play at Maumee on Sept. 9.

“For us, if you win those games, you will do really well in playoff [seeding]. If you lose those games, you will be experienced as the season goes on,” Brungard said. “It gives you an opportunity to see where you stand as a team before you begin league play. It's a great test early on.”

Anthony Wayne senior running back Joe Caswell, the NLL player of the year, said he had trouble sleeping the night before.

“I woke up once at 4 a.m. and then I woke up again at 7 a.m. And then I just stayed up,” Caswell said. “This is the best time of the year being in full pads and wearing helmets. That makes it even more fun.”

Rossford

Spirits were high at Rossford football’s first official practice at Jackson-Ferguson Stadium on Monday. The first day of practice was split into two sessions, with the second half allowing 11th year Rossford coach Todd Drusback to see what his players can do from a physical perspective.

Drusback has set the expectations high for the Bulldogs this season. Rossford is coming off a 2021 campaign in which the Bulldogs went 5-6 overall (2-4 in the Northern Buckeye Conference) and went to the playoffs.

“I want our kids to be able to handle the expectations and have fun at the same time,” Drusback said during practice. “I didn't feel like we did that well last year. I thought the losses really affected us. We want to be able to enjoy the wins and not feel like they're just a relief that we won. We want to enjoy the whole process and enjoy playing this game.”

Drusback’s Bulldogs have four or five starters on each side of the ball returning, including senior quarterback Alex Williams. A three-year starter for Rossford, Williams said the team was excited to be out on the field and practice on Monday.

“We won one and lost one, but want to just keep it rolling,” Williams said about the 2021 season, a year in which he earned second team All-NBC defensive honors and honorable mention All-District in Division IV. “Build off wins instead of after we win, we just lost right away after that. We want to build off our wins.”

In order to build consistency each week, the Bulldogs are building strong team chemistry and unity.

“I think that's our approach where, when things are going bad, we need to rally around each other, we don't want to point any fingers,” Drusback said. “ And so when that stuff happens, we want to stick together and fight through it and respond to adversity.”