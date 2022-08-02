District Attorney Files Another Kidnapping Charge in San Jose Baby Brandon Case

www.nbcbayarea.com
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
Murder convictions overturned for 3 Santa Clara deputies in Michael Tyree death
SAN JOSE — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.In 2017, former deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Tyree. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.On Monday, Thomas Goethals, associate justice of the Fourth District court's third division, noted in...
Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect
A former Richmond Police Department Officer is facing a felony assault charge, and he is now out of a job, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County Attorney's Office.
SF DA strips plea deals from suspected drug dealers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new district attorney announced on Wednesday that she has revoked more than 30 pending plea deals offered to suspected fentanyl drug dealers by her controversial predecessor. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is enforcing new policies that are a far cry from the city’s recalled district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Jenkins said […]
30-year-old cold case involving murder and false identities declared closed
A murder case that went cold 30 years ago has now been closed, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
San Mateo County closes cold case murder after suspect found dead under fake ID
Officials in San Mateo County have closed the 30-year cold case of an East Bay woman’s murder after the main suspect was found dead under a different identity earlier this year.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle
San Jose police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle and killing the occupant, according to the police department. Martin Cabrera was arrested Sunday at a homeless encampment in San Jose after a man's body was found in a vehicle fire in the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide.
Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a woman Tuesday morning after she allegedly tried killing another passenger with a folding knife. At 6 a.m. Salinas Police was called to North Main Street and East Alvin after a fight broke out on a Monterey- Salinas Transit bus between three passengers. Police said 29-year-old Sara The post Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
3 Arrested in Union City Shooting
Officials are investigating a shooting that took place in Union City Wednesday. According to the police department, the shooting happened in the area of 8th and H streets. At the scene, they found a 44-year-old man who was shot in the leg. The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
San Mateo Co. residents demand answers after Indiana Batmobile garage raid
According to receipts obtained by ABC7 News I-Team, the sheriff's office spent more than $5,000 for airfare, $1,272 for three nights of hotels, and $427 for a rental SUV. They say only three of the investigators made overtime on that Sunday - more than $3,000. A total of $10,142.76 so far.
sfstandard.com
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
'Love triangle': Bizarre story alleged at Bay Area baby kidnapping trial
Two adults accused of kidnapping a baby in April, an incident that made national headlines, are being tried in Santa Clara County.
Man sentenced to 15 years after unprovoked attack on homeless man
(BCN) — A Salinas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempted murder, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office announced. Mark Sandoval, 30, also pleaded no contest to personally inflicting great bodily injury on another, using a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm. On December […]
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, who were both taken to a […]
California Robber Smacks Victim With Vinegar Bottle, Steals Phone
The bottle shattered on the victims face.
KTVU FOX 2
Man gets jail time after yelling 'Blue Lives Matter,' threatening family in Burlingame
San Francisco man gets jail time for threatening family wearing BLM shirts in Burlingame restaurant. A San Francisco man will spend two months in jail after threatening a family that was wearing 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirts at a Burlingame restaurant in June of 2020. The 56-year-old man was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Officials with the San Mateo District Attorney's Office say the man yelled "blue lives matter" at the family and threatened to shoot them.
Teen fatally shot in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Monday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue at around 7 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the boy and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The teen's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have not announced an arrest in the case or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Shooting injures man in Union City neighborhood; 3 suspects arrested in Oakland
UNION CITY -- Three suspects were arrested in Oakland following a shooting in a Union City residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured.The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H Streets between Mission Blvd. and Railroad Ave. at about 12:36 p.m., Union City police said. The area is adjacent to Pathfinder Academy school, along with adult and preschool facilities. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, no lockdowns were needed, and there were no known threats to the community. Arriving officers learned that a 44-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. police said.Three suspects were later taken into custody in Oakland; Union City detectives responded and took over the investigation, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Nicolas Perry at NicolasP@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5266. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.
Salida couple involved in possibly intentional hit-and-run to appear in court
Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple from Salida will be appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a Salida man, according to county court records. On July 21, 2022, Melanie Clark, 23, of Salida and her boyfriend Thomas Bennett, 26, of Salida intentionally drove over a Salida man, according […]
NBC Bay Area
17-Year-Old Boy Dies in San Francisco Shooting; Suspect At-Large
A 17-year-old boy died in a shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Monday evening, police said. The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue. The teen was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to San Francisco police.
