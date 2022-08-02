Russell County residents pushing for pro-life sanctuary resolution

wcyb.com
Vicky Graham
2d ago
anti abortion women are having abortions, Google The only moral abortion is my abortion
Russell Co. to consider ‘pro-life county’ law
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution to restrict abortion access in the county by making it a “pro-life county.” More than 100 people filled the Russell County Conference Center, calling on supervisors to institute a resolution that would discourage abortion providers from coming to Russell County. The […]
‘Consequential race’ — Young Republicans break precedent, endorse Malone in county commission contest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Young Republicans (YR) have taken the unusual step of making a local-level election endorsement with their support of 8th District County Commission candidate Freddie Malone. Malone, an incumbent Republican, faces independent Scott Holly in the Aug. 4 election that will decide one of 15 seats on the […]
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
Augusta Free Press
Cedars Natural Area Preserve in Southwest Virginia grows by 175 acres
The Cedars Natural Area Preserve is growing – by 175 acres to be exact. The Lee County preserve along the Powell River is home to endangered freshwater mussel species. With the additional acreage, The Cedars, is now 2,265 acres. It is one of Virginia’s 66 natural area reserves. The statewide program protects habitats for rare plants and animals and is managed by the natural heritage program in the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
State reimburses Washington County for $47K of jail medical costs related to past due bills
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County is getting reimbursed by the state of Tennessee for nearly $50,000 of past inmate medical expenses that were part of a massive past due bill from Ballad Health. The county eventually settled with Ballad on the more than $2 million of past due bills for care of inmates, paying […]
993thex.com
Washington County Tennessee Mayor Considers Libel Lawsuit Against Opponent
Washington County Tennessee Mayor Joe Grandy, who is running for re-election in Thursday’s County Mayoral race is considering filing a lawsuit against his challenger James Reeves. Mayor Grandy denies an accusation from Reeves who says Grandy supports beer sales at the Appalachian Fair. Grandy says in a release he has nothing to do with beer permits or applications. Grandy says he has never been involved in trying to bring alcohol sales to the Appy Fairgrounds and would have never offered his support for it. Mayor Grandy ends the statement by saying Reeves is making it up to deceive evangelical Christians into voting for Reeves. Grandy is considering a libel lawsuit in consultation with his attorney.
supertalk929.com
Beer garden yanked from consideration for Appalachian Fair
A local brewery had considered operating a beer garden at this month’s Appalachian Fair in Gray but has since pulled the idea from the county Beer Board docket. Fair officials confirmed that the beer garden concept was approved on a one-year trial basis earlier this year following input from the owners of Tennessee Hills Distillery based in Jonesborough.
wcyb.com
Parents urge new Carter County Sheriff to prioritize school safety
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — With the election less than a day away ... Many parents in Carter County are still concerned about school safety. A staffing shortage at the sheriff's office has resulted in only four schools in the district to have school resource officers... Which leaves all elementary schools without one.
NRVNews
A Wild Day From Wise to Washington
Serving as the U.S. Representative for Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District has meant putting a lot of miles on my car. Getting around the 29 jurisdictions in the district’s current boundaries as well as to Washington, D.C., requires frequent travel here and there. Even so, the driving I did...
993thex.com
Proposed, New School In Jonesborough Gets Name
The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.
Ballad unveils free mobile health clinic
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a Wednesday press event, Ballad Health officials revealed the result of a partnership that they hope will bring care to hard-to-reach parts of the region. “Today, we’re taking health improvement beyond the hospital and clinic walls,” said Paula Masters, vice president of Health Programs for the system. “And bringing it […]
Kingsport Times-News
Surgoinsville business owner takes supplies to flood victims in Kentucky
SURGOINSVILLE — A Surgoinsville business owner has already taken one trip to Pike County, Kentucky, and she is planning another to deliver supplies and furniture to victims of severe flooding. Amanda Wolfe, the owner of Rack Em Up, a pool hall in Surgoinsville, visited Pike County on Saturday to...
wcyb.com
Groups from across the region collection donations for flood victims
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — People across our region are stepping up to help the victims of catastrophic flooding by raising money and supplies. When Blake Frazier posted on Facebook to ask how to help, the response was overwhelming. "We had a lot of phone calls, people in our community....
wcyb.com
National Night Out events to be held Tuesday in Bristol, Chilhowie, and Marion
National Night Out events are scheduled throughout the country Tuesday in an effort to enhance relationships between communities and law enforcement. Events in our region include ones scheduled in Bristol, Chilhowie, and Marion. The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department will be hosting its 39th annual National Night Out. The event will...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
Students head back to class without strict COVID protocols
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As COVID numbers are increasing across the region again, students are heading back to class without as many protocols like in the past two years. “If it’s COVID, or if its influenza or if it’s strep throat or whatever your child might have this school year, if your child is sick, […]
wcyb.com
Flooding in Eastern Kentucky delays start of new school year
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WCYB) — Although the start of the new school year was scheduled for August 10, since the recent flooding, schools like Letcher County Central High School are being used as distribution centers. Devastating storms dumped torrential rainfall across parts of Eastern Kentucky. With the start of...
wcyb.com
Woman must serve 4 years in prison following murder of man in Washington County, Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A woman convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in Washington County, Virginia, must serve 4 years in prison. Heather Jones was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, with 6 years suspended, according to the Washington County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. Terry Dwayne Linebaugh...
Traffic delays in Tazewell County due to construction
TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Traffic delays are expected near the Tazewell/Russell County line in both directions due to blasting. Construction is expected to be starting at 3:00 P.M. Drivers and commuters are asked to find an alternate route at that time. Continue to follow 59News for an update on this story.
