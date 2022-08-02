ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlanticcityweekly.com

A.C. hosts free concerts on the Boardwalk each week through the summer

As a general rule, concert tickets cost money. They always have, but lately, they tend to cost A LOT of money. Price increases over the past few years have resulted in sticker shock from concertgoers almost across the board, with face-value tickets for some acts hitting four figures – and that’s before you factor in Ticketmaster’s outrageous “what-are-these-even-for?” fees and surcharges.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

ATLANTIC CITY CONVENTION CENTER HOSTS LARGEST SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT COLLECTIBLES EVENT IN US

THE NATIONAL SPORTS COLLECTORS CONVENTION WRAPS UP 5-DAY EVENT. CONVENTION CENTER OFFICIALS ESTIMATE 60,000+ IN ATTENDANCE. The National Sports Collectors Convention just wrapped up its 42nd annual 5-day event at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Local Convention Center officials estimate a total attendance of attendees, dealers, and sponsors of over 60,000, the highest since 1991.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers Point, NJ
CBS Philly

From Lemonade Stand To Dillonades Franchise, A Philly Black-Owned Success Story

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Black mother-and-son team is behind a drink sensation in Philadelphia. It’s the freshly squeezed, fruit-infused Dillionade’s and the company is Black-owned. The small lemonade company started in the heart of North Philadelphia with just the owner, Tiffany Green.   “I actually started with cups with lids, and then we went into a bottle,” Green said.   But today, Dillonades can be found in major grocery stores like ShopRite. Dillionade’s currently produces more than 14,000 bottles of lemonade a month but at the heart of it all is Green’s son Dillion, the real face of it all. “I got the face,” Dillon said. Tiffany’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Ocean City, NJ To Be Featured on Magnolia Network TV Show

How exciting. An Ocean City, NJ Facebook group has revealed that a few homes from the quaint, family friendly town are going to be featured on TV this weekend. The posts in the "Ocean City NJ 08226" group from a two homeowners said they just got word from the Magnolia Network that the brand new episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation on Sunday night (August 7, 2022) will highlight three homes in town, including theirs.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Zac Brown
NJ.com

Walk among dinosaurs at this outdoor Jersey Shore exhibit

More than 30 dinosaurs have been brought to life in the LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari in Atlantic City. From the 4,400-pound Allosaurus, plant-eating Stegosaurus and terrifyingly crested Dilophosaurus of the Jurassic period and several dinosaurs which lived 145 million to 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous period — think T-Rex, Velociraptors, Triceratops and Oviraptors — guests have a chance to walk among the life-sized replicas at this outdoor exhibit.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Red Bull's Unusual Surf Contest to Make Waves in OCNJ Saturday

The Red Bull Foam Wreckers tour is making one of their 10 stops at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Saturday, Aug. 6 for their exciting anti-surf surf contest. The contest only has one requirement - surfers must use soft-top surfboards known as "foamies" to cruise the waves down the shore.
shorelocalnews.com

Strathmere Actress to Lead the Return of “Calliope Rose” to South Jersey ￼– Cape May playwright’s award-winning show to have four-week run in Somers Point in August

“Calliope Rose,” the mythological mystery comedy by Cape May playwright Bill Sterritt, will return to South Jersey for four weekends in August. Shows will take place at Studio;Space in Somers Point on Aug. 6-8, 12, 14-15, 20-22, and 27- 29. “Calliope Rose” is about an eccentric mother, Rose, played...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#New Country#The Nashville Sound#Tropical Night
MyChesCo

$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide

The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish

With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Seafood

Comments / 0

Community Policy