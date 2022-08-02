www.shorelocalnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bacon Brothers In Ocean City & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer. They performed last evening, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Yes, Kevin is that Kevin Bacon, the accomplished movie and television star with countless acting credits. However, make no mistake...
atlanticcityweekly.com
A.C. hosts free concerts on the Boardwalk each week through the summer
As a general rule, concert tickets cost money. They always have, but lately, they tend to cost A LOT of money. Price increases over the past few years have resulted in sticker shock from concertgoers almost across the board, with face-value tickets for some acts hitting four figures – and that’s before you factor in Ticketmaster’s outrageous “what-are-these-even-for?” fees and surcharges.
Guy Fieri is Opening a New Fantastic Chicken Guy in Atlantic City, New Jersey
I had a chance to visit Guy Fieri's "Chicken Guy" at Disney Springs in Florida and it's amazing with so many different sauces and delicious chicken! Now Guy Fieri is bringing "Chicken Guy" to the Jersey Shore!. “Everybody knows by now that I love AC and am always up for...
shorelocalnews.com
ATLANTIC CITY CONVENTION CENTER HOSTS LARGEST SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT COLLECTIBLES EVENT IN US
THE NATIONAL SPORTS COLLECTORS CONVENTION WRAPS UP 5-DAY EVENT. CONVENTION CENTER OFFICIALS ESTIMATE 60,000+ IN ATTENDANCE. The National Sports Collectors Convention just wrapped up its 42nd annual 5-day event at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Local Convention Center officials estimate a total attendance of attendees, dealers, and sponsors of over 60,000, the highest since 1991.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
timespub.com
Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone, closes the Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest 2022!
Bristol Riverside Theatre’s William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest closes the 2022 summer season with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone on September 9 and 10. The concert will take place at the Bristol Township Amphitheater located at 2501 Bath Road, Bristol, PA, 19007. Legendary 60s pop band Herman’s...
From Lemonade Stand To Dillonades Franchise, A Philly Black-Owned Success Story
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Black mother-and-son team is behind a drink sensation in Philadelphia. It’s the freshly squeezed, fruit-infused Dillionade’s and the company is Black-owned. The small lemonade company started in the heart of North Philadelphia with just the owner, Tiffany Green. “I actually started with cups with lids, and then we went into a bottle,” Green said. But today, Dillonades can be found in major grocery stores like ShopRite. Dillionade’s currently produces more than 14,000 bottles of lemonade a month but at the heart of it all is Green’s son Dillion, the real face of it all. “I got the face,” Dillon said. Tiffany’s...
Free-Fall Diving Horse Ride Coming to Atlantic City NJ’s Steel Pier
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
Ocean City, NJ To Be Featured on Magnolia Network TV Show
How exciting. An Ocean City, NJ Facebook group has revealed that a few homes from the quaint, family friendly town are going to be featured on TV this weekend. The posts in the "Ocean City NJ 08226" group from a two homeowners said they just got word from the Magnolia Network that the brand new episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation on Sunday night (August 7, 2022) will highlight three homes in town, including theirs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Walk among dinosaurs at this outdoor Jersey Shore exhibit
More than 30 dinosaurs have been brought to life in the LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari in Atlantic City. From the 4,400-pound Allosaurus, plant-eating Stegosaurus and terrifyingly crested Dilophosaurus of the Jurassic period and several dinosaurs which lived 145 million to 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous period — think T-Rex, Velociraptors, Triceratops and Oviraptors — guests have a chance to walk among the life-sized replicas at this outdoor exhibit.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
NBC Philadelphia
Red Bull's Unusual Surf Contest to Make Waves in OCNJ Saturday
The Red Bull Foam Wreckers tour is making one of their 10 stops at the Jersey Shore in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Saturday, Aug. 6 for their exciting anti-surf surf contest. The contest only has one requirement - surfers must use soft-top surfboards known as "foamies" to cruise the waves down the shore.
shorelocalnews.com
Strathmere Actress to Lead the Return of “Calliope Rose” to South Jersey ￼– Cape May playwright’s award-winning show to have four-week run in Somers Point in August
“Calliope Rose,” the mythological mystery comedy by Cape May playwright Bill Sterritt, will return to South Jersey for four weekends in August. Shows will take place at Studio;Space in Somers Point on Aug. 6-8, 12, 14-15, 20-22, and 27- 29. “Calliope Rose” is about an eccentric mother, Rose, played...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
World’s Largest Pickleball Tournament Happening in Atlantic City, NJ in September
The phenomenon known as Pickleball is invading Atlantic City soon for the World's Largest Pickleball Tournament. Pickleball is quickly becoming one of the fasting growing sports in the country. Yes, Pickleball isn't something you EAT, it's something you PLAY. I had no idea what it was when I was chatting...
NBC Philadelphia
2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
NBC Philadelphia
‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish
With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Annual N.J. fair that started in 1947 stays true to its agricultural roots (PHOTOS)
The Gloucester County 4-H Fair wrapped up Sunday after four days of competitions, exhibitions and festivities. The fair, which began in 1947, remains “true to its original purpose,” showing off the agricultural roots of the county despite the fact there are fewer rural areas, according to information on the Rutgers website.
Watch: Cape May Whale Watch Spots Hundreds of Bottlenose Dolphins
CAPE MAY, NJ – If you have ever been to the Cape May area, one...
Homeless camp under Atlantic City pier cleared out as massive concert sets up nearby
About 30 people who struggle with homelessness were cleared out of an encampment early Monday beneath the Playground Pier, which is owned by Caesars, off the Atlantic City boardwalk. A number of groups were present, from city police and the Casino Redevelopment Authority to organizations that aid the homeless population....
ALERT CENTER: Sand tiger shark caught by fisherman at Jersey Shore; released back into the ocean
A sand tiger shark was caught by a fisherman in Sea Isle City and released back into the ocean.
Comments / 0