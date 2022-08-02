New Numbers Show More Californians are Getting Reinfected With COVID-19

A local mother claims her 13-year-old son was given a COVID-19 vaccination at school without her consent, according to a lawsuit filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District.Maribel Duarte says her son Moises, who is a student at Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy, was offered a piece of pizza for receiving the vaccine. And not only was he vaccinated without her consent, she says Moises was made to forge her name on a consent form.An image of a vaccine record released during a news conference shows two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered in October and November of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO