Cowboys WR James Washington carted off practice field

TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
Cowboys Linked To Odell Beckham: NFL World Reacts
If there's one thing Jerry Jones always liked on his Cowboys teams, it was stars. And Odell Beckham Jr. certainly fits the bill. On Tuesday morning's "Get Up," ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum floated the idea of Dallas going after OBJ. Saying he's the best football player left on the market and the Cowboys need to go after him.
Should Dak Prescott's Cowboys Sign WR Cole Beasley as Injury Replacement?
OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys have whispered hints that they might, at some point during this training camp, realize a need for a veteran receiver. And that was before Monday, when it was learned that James Washington needs foot surgery and could miss two months. Would Cole Beasley be ...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision
The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cowboys Camp: Does WR Room Still Need Trade Help?
After the departure of Amari Cooper some thought the Cowboys needed a veteran presence and more depth at wideout. But is the current group proving that wrong?
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field
A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
Cowboys Camp: Jabril Cox, 2 TEs - Injury Issues?
One young DB is “all over the football” and two other key youngsters are dinged up at Cowboys camp.
Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender
The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million. The...
Should Seahawks Trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?
Examining the logic behind a potential Seattle trade for Garoppolo.
Cowboys WR Need? ‘No Urgency’ to Sign or Trade, Insists Jerry Jones
“No urgency” is not going to be a popular position in Cowboys Nation.
247Sports
Dallas Cowboys fear James Washington suffered fractured foot
The Dallas Cowboys fear that wide receiver James Washington suffered a fracture in his right foot during practice Monday afternoon, according to Adam Schefter. Washington was carted off the field following a deep downfield play at the practice. Todd Archer later reported that Washington will miss six to 10 weeks following surgery scheduled for Tuesday.
Browns WR Amari Cooper Hurts Ankle At Practice
The Cleveland Browns might have concerns about Amari Coopers health.
