New ski lift at Keystone Resort put on hold after construction mistake

Vail Resorts, owner of Keystone Resort was excited to announce the Bergman Bowl project, with a hopeful opening time frame for this upcoming winter season. That plan for adding 500 acres of new in-bounds terrain may now need some more time.

"We found they built a pretty significant access route through the alpine tundra," Scott Fitzwilliams, U.S. Forest supervisor explained.

Vail Resorts reported the issue themselves, and told USFS there was a miscommunication between their construction crews and themselves. That miscommunication, while only a tiny fraction of the overall project's size, will take years to rehabilitate due to the high-altitude environment.

"When there's a deviation from that plan -- and there's always a little bit here and there -- but this was significant," Fitzwilliams said.

The plan was to build up a 6 person chairlift https://www.keystoneresort.com/the-mountain/about-the-mountain/capital-investments.aspx .

Now USFS is weighing the possibility of needing another environmental assessment since Vail Resort's hired construction team went outside the lines.

"That can take months," Fitzwilliams explained.

That would be months Keystone does not have, if it was trying to get the lift operational in time for this winter season. Still, that decision has yet to be made.

