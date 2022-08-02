Eckert's Farms opens sunflower patch in Belleville

DUTCHTOWN, Mo. — A Bosnian restaurant, which first opened in the Dutchtown neighborhood in 2002, will close its doors after a final dinner Aug. 28. Grbic Restaurant, owned and operated by Sulejman and Ermina Grbic, will shutter the restaurant side of the business but will convert that portion of the building into a private event space. The Grbic family, which also includes the owners' children Ermin and Senada Grbic, already operates a special event business they opened in 2007 with a banquet hall inside the same building, at 4071 Keokuk St. Grbic Market Inc. owns the entire property, according to city of St. Louis real estate records.

