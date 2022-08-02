Eckert's Farms opens sunflower patch in Belleville

www.ksdk.com
KMOV
Eckert’s opening its sunflower trail
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - You can check out the sunflowers at Eckert’s. The trail will be open the rest of the week, Tuesday-Sunday. The farm uses the same concept as a corn maze but with sunflowers. Guests can take one sunflower home with them after their journey through the field.
Tyson to expand Caseyville, Ill. facility, create hundreds of jobs
Tyson Foods, Inc., broke ground Wednesday on a multi-million expansion project in the Metro East.
Grbic Restaurant to close its doors after 20 years
DUTCHTOWN, Mo. — A Bosnian restaurant, which first opened in the Dutchtown neighborhood in 2002, will close its doors after a final dinner Aug. 28. Grbic Restaurant, owned and operated by Sulejman and Ermina Grbic, will shutter the restaurant side of the business but will convert that portion of the building into a private event space. The Grbic family, which also includes the owners' children Ermin and Senada Grbic, already operates a special event business they opened in 2007 with a banquet hall inside the same building, at 4071 Keokuk St. Grbic Market Inc. owns the entire property, according to city of St. Louis real estate records.
saucemagazine.com
The Good River Collective will offer a hub for Metro East food businesses this fall
The Good River Collective, a new commissary kitchen providing services to food trucks, market vendors, caterers and other food businesses operating on the east side of the Mississippi, will open in Wood River, Illinois, in the fall of 2022. The space will be operated by Matt and Amy Herren, who will open C and B Boiled Bagels in the same building, at 11 W. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
Money Saver: Bed Bath & Beyond Clearance Sale
ST. LOUIS – Shop the clearance sale at Bed Bath & Beyond. Save on all things for your home items as they will sell out quickly at these low prices, offering up to 80% off. Get a 16-piece dinnerware set down from $80 to 16 bucks. Kitchen appliances, cookware bedding, vacuums, and more are all marked down.
advantagenews.com
East Alton names new Park and Rec supervisor
A graduate of East Alton Wood River High School is coming home to oversee the village parks and recreation program. Tyler Lafferty was named the new supervisor of East Alton Parks and Recreation at the village board meeting on Tuesday. Lafferty said he spent lots of youthful hours in the...
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
KMOV
Beagles rescued from medical facility arrive in St. Louis
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Animal Protective Association (APA) in Brentwood stepped up Tuesday to help a new batch of dogs. Workers brought in a group of beagles rescued from a medical facility in Virginia. The dogs were scheduled for medical testing and were among 4,000 pets surrendered from the facility.
Do You Love Meat? This Meat-Themed Store Would Be Heaven For You
It should be no surprise that in the state of Missouri, we love meat! I haven't run into too many vegetarians around town. I know my co-workers all enjoy various kinds of meat. If you happen to be a big steak connoisseur, you may want to check out Paul's Market in St Louis. Let's find out why they call it "The Biggest Little Steak Store".
Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week
The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
KSDK
Cahokia Heights getting $21M to help wastewater problem
The State of Illinois is helping Cahokia Heights with collecting wastewater during heavy storms. $21 million can go to infrastructure improvements.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale
Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
Disaster proclamation issued for St. Clair and Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A disaster proclamation was approved for St. Clair County and Washington County in Illinois by Governor JB Pritzker following the flooding in those areas. The two counties were hit hard by severe weather and flooding on July 25 and July 27. State resources will now be...
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
KMOV
Thousands without power as storms move through area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
wlds.com
Macoupin County Fairgrounds Vandalized
Someone tried to ruin the Macoupin County Fair. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals who were involved in a criminal damage to property incident at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville. On Friday, July 29th deputies responded to the fairgrounds and determined that muliple light bulbs,...
edglentoday.com
Erika Kohoutek Announces Candidacy For Madison County Board
GLEN CARBON - Erika Kohoutek of Glen Carbon has announced her candidacy for Madison County Board, District 24. An established resident of Madison County, Erika has spent her professional career in the private sector, working as an IT Project Manager and business leader for Citigroup, Bank of America, and other prominent organizations. She is known both personally and professionally as a relationship builder and problem solver with a proven track record of completing projects on time and on budget.
spotonillinois.com
Construction still affects county building access
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County officials continue to update visitors of construction surrounding the Administration Building and Courthouse in downtown Edwardsville. The sidewalks along 2nd Street from the parking lots behind the Administration Building to the courthouse are closed.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 03:06. 02:50. How did Brad Bower from Alton...
FOX2now.com
Wally’s in Fenton is so much more than a place to get gas
ST. LOUIS – It’s not the 71 gas pumps out front that is so eye-catching at Wally’s, it’s everything on the inside. You can get overwhelmed but like a good trail hiker, break up the store into segments then go explore. You will find a barbeque carving station, multiple popcorn machines, and a sloosh dispenser spilling out a sort of creamy, icy slurry in so many flavors.
