ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies sign right-hander Daniel Bard to $19M, 2-year deal

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FN6c_0h191PuT00

Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard has signed a $19 million, two-year contract to stay with the team through 2024.

Bard, 37, was the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but the deal announced Saturday will keep the closer where he is.

The hard-throwing righty is 3-3 with 21 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 37 games this season. His 21 saves were fifth in the National League and tied for seventh in the majors entering Saturday.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 22: Daniel Bard #52 of the Colorado Rockies poses during Photo Day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 22, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

Bard broke into the majors with Boston in 2009 and spent five seasons with the Red Sox. His team in Boston ended with control issues after just two games in 2013.

He briefly retired from baseball and served as a player mentor for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018-19, then signed with the Rockies in 2020.

He earned NL Comeback Player of the Year honors in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, going 4-2 with six saves and a 3.65 ERA in 23 games. He regressed in 2021 with a 7-8 record, 20 saves and a 5.21 ERA but has bounced back this season.

In three seasons with the Rockies, Bard is 14-13 with a 3.94 ERA and 47 saves, which rank seventh all-time in franchise history.

Bard will play out his $4.4 million, one-year deal this year, then make $9.5 million in 2023 and '24.

He's eligible for several bonuses: $100,000 for winning MVP, Cy Young, Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year or World Series MVP Awards, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $50,000 for second-through-fifth in MVP and Cy Young or second-through-third in Reliever of the Year voting, $100,000 for Comeback Player of the Year, and $25,000 for All-Star and Gold Glove selections.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Royals send 3B Rivera to Diamondbacks for RHP Weaver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals traded third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Luke Weaver in the second minor move made by Kansas City on Monday to add organizational pitching depth. Earlier in the day, the Royals sent cash to the Seattle Mariners for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
numberfire.com

Rockies' Yonathan Daza in center field for first game Tuesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Daza will start in center field and hit eighth as he makes his fifth start in seven games. Daza is numberFire's lowest-projected hitter for Tuesday...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Soto cheered, Drury hits slam as Padres beat Rockies 9-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto got multiple ovations in his first game with the Padres and Brandon Drury did even better, hitting a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with his new team to lead San Diego to a 9-1 victory against the Colorado Rockies on an electric Wednesday night at Petco Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Trade Deadline passes quietly for Rockies

SAN DIEGO -- What happens if there’s a Trade Deadline and nobody comes?. The Rockies found themselves in that situation Tuesday afternoon, when the Deadline passed during their 13-5 loss to the Padres in the first game of a doubleheader at Petco Park without them making a trade. The long day ended in last-swing disappointment, when reliever Alex Colomé -- who had not yielded a homer this season -- gave up a ninth-inning walk-off drive by Trent Grisham for a 3-2 Padres victory.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Trevor Hoffman
Person
Daniel Bard
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
53K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy