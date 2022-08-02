Perquimans Sheriff’s Office warns of fake Amazon scam
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to know about a scam acting as Amazon .
The scam presents itself through email and text messages with the Amazon logo saying accounts are locked due to billing issues.
The message also includes a fake login link “to resolve the issue” where scammers gain access through this.
Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to login through a separate browser or app to see if there is a real issue.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 1