FrontPageBets checks out the top 5 Heisman Trophy frontrunners heading into college football kickoff

Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
Who has the most Super Bowl rings? NFL championships broken down by player, coach, team.
There's a reason Tom Brady is synonymous with NFL bling, the famed quarterback has more wins than any other player. Learn about other record holders.
Baker Mayfield Helping Rookie: NFL World Reacts
Baker Mayfield is already being a leader in the Panthers locker room. Rookie quarterback Matt Corral spoke to the media on Monday and said that Mayfield has been helping him adjust to everyday life in the NFL. Corral was picked in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and...
Cardinals Working Out WR Willie Snead
He adds Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley is going to be out a couple of weeks with a hip injury, so Arizona needed more depth at wideout. Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.
Black NFL quarterbacks say recent slights, like Kyler Murray's study clause, 'set us back'
The quarterback position is becoming increasingly more diverse, but recent comments and slights suggest Black QBs are judged with a more critical eye.
Kyler Murray Is Off To A Bizarre Start At Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230 million contract with $160 million in guaranteed money. The 2019 first overall selection finally got what he wanted after a statement that detailed the merits of his lucrative extension went public. But as part of the deal, Murray...
Kliff Kingsbury Explains Practice Move With Kyler Murray
On Saturday, before he test positive for COVID-19, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray called plays for backup QB Colt McCoy from the sidelines at training camp practice. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the team's primary offensive play caller, said he made Murray do this to give him a different perspective on...
Kirk Cousins vocal on offseason training regiment with Vikings that inches him closer to Lamar Jackson
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows he’ll never be able to play like Lamar Jackson, but that doesn’t mean he’ll stop improving himself. While he can’t be as deadly as Jackson as a dual-threat QB, he understands it will benefit him to improve his mobility and let his defenders keep guessing of his next move on the field.
When does the 2022 NFL season start?
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. However, before...
