Amber Heard ‘makes $500k profit selling her California home’

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
Unsealed Documents Shed New Light on Johnny Depp's Severed Finger
More than 6,000 pages of court documents from Depp's legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard have been unsealed.
Resurfaced Clip of Amber Heard Saying She's Scared To Be a Woman Goes Viral
The actress gave a speech for HagueTalks in 2018 about her perspective on gender equality, LGBTI rights and more.
Tour Amber Heard's $1.05 Million Desert Home She's Been Forced To Sell To Payoff Johnny Depp Debt: Photos
Amber Heard has seemingly been making extreme life changes since being dealt a huge legal defeat against ex Johnny Depp. The actress reportedly pawned off her secluded Yucca Valley California home in an apparent attempt to pay back the $8.35 million debt she now owes her former spouse. The estate boasts three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms and sits on 6 acres of land with 2,450 square feet of living space. According to documents, the home was officially sold on July 18 for a reported $1.05 million. Heard purchased the home for $570,000 in 2019.FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING...
Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp
The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
Johnny Depp Rips Into Amber Heard in New Song
Johnny Depp appears to have broken his silence after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has teamed up with British guitarist Jeff Beck and will release an album on Friday, titled 18. The title is reportedly a reflection of the age the artists felt while they were recording. According to The Sunday Times of London, Depp wrote two songs on the album that offer a revealing insight into the actor’s feelings during the televised, seven-week trial against Heard. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade.” “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury in Virginia ruled Heard had defamed Depp amid allegations of domestic violence and assault. Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit. After the trial, Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of June tour dates across the U.K. “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf---king night,” Depp sings. Beck, meanwhile, is reportedly “blown away” by Depp’s tracks.
Amber Heard Rejected $16 Million Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp Before Court Case
Amber Heard didn’t take a multi-million dollar settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when the pair split up in 2017. New unsealed court documents show that the actress turned down a huge settlement as the pair split up, according to The Daily Beast. The docs, which were rejected by the judge for the 2022 defamation trial, revealed email exchanges between Amber, 36, and her lawyers discussing the payout.
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vazquez says actor and legal team 'would have moved on' and not filed a counter appeal if Amber Heard hadn't tried to overturn $10.3M settlement from her defamation trial loss
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says the Pirates of the Caribbean star would've moved on from his defamation case if his ex-wife, Amber Heard, didn't file an appeal to overturn the million-dollar settlement. Vasquez sat down for an interview with CBS Morning's host Gayle King on Thursday to discuss the...
Read Johnny Depp's Full Response to Amber Heard Retrial Request
"Ms. Heard's argument is based on pure speculation," Johnny Depp's attorneys wrote.
Amber Heard's Insurance Company REFUSES To Pay Part Of $8.3 Million She Owes To Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's insurance company doesn't want to be stuck paying the bill for any portion of the $8.35 million she owes to her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after losing her highly-publicized defamation trial back in May. Article continues below advertisement. The Aquaman actress is now seeking to use the company's...
Johnny Depp Donated Money To Charity Amber Heard Had Pledged Her Divorce Money To
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making headlines for years thanks to their extensive legal battle, and that trend really heated up once their defamation case went to trial. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was ultimately the victor in court, with his ex-wife found guilty on three counts and ordered to pay out a whopping $10 million. And the discourse will continue for the foreseeable future, as Depp has donated money to a charity that Heard pledged to donate her divorce money to.
‘Heard slings an exceptional amount of mud’: Depp’s team scoffs at mistrial request
Johnny Depp’s legal team says that his ex-wife Amber Heard “has identified no legitimate basis to set aside” a Virginia jury’s verdict in their bombshell defamation trial and asked the court to reject Heard’s post-trial motions requesting a mistrial. In a memorandum filed Monday in...
'Pure Speculation!' Johnny Depp Fires Back At Amber Heard's 'Baseless' Claims About His Reputation In Effort For New Trial
Johnny Depp is shooting down Amber Heard's claims that her restraining order, not her op-ed, damaged his reputation, and that he's not entitled to the multimillion-dollar damages the jury awarded him. Days after Heard's team filed legal documents demanding a new trial, Depp fired back, calling her attempt "baseless." Article...
Johnny Depp wanted to 'move on' from Heard trial but fired back with his own appeal
A day after Amber Heard appealed the verdict in their defamation case, Johnny Depp filed his own appeal to challenge the court's recent decision.
Depp Denied Split From Vanessa Paradis 1 Year Into Heard Relationship: Docs
"He never went on the record to correct the rampant gossip accusations that I caused the break up with Vanessa," Heard said of Depp, per unsealed documents.
Johnny Depp's Followers Have Skyrocketed After Amber Heard Trial Verdict
The number of people following Johnny Depp on Instagram has significantly increased since his high-profile trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to statistics from Social Blade, which tracks these numbers, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, saw an increase of 7,368,643 followers in June 2022. For comparison, Depp gained just 219,519 followers in the same month last year. Heard's social media analytics are not listed on the site.
