Where to donate locally towards Eastern Kentucky relief efforts

WBKO
Gasper Brewing hosting benefit concert to help Eastern Kentucky this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many organizations are doing their part, to help those affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. This Saturday, Gasper Brewing is hosting a benefit concert, to also lend a helping hand. The Insubordinate Hillbillies will be donating their time for the concert, the proceeds going...
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
WBKO
Spiritual care volunteer helping Eastern Kentucky families affected by flooding
Ky. (WBKO) - As clean-up efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky, many are doing what they can to help. “A lot of people here are in desperate circumstances, they have lost their homes, they have lost their vehicles,” says Deane Oliva, a spiritual care volunteer with the American Red Cross of Southern Kentucky.
WBKO
Allen County Schools and Scottsville Police take donations in annual “Stuff the Cruiser” event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At the Dollar General Market, Family Resource Coordinators from Allen County Schools were collecting school supplies and donations with Scottsville PD. The annual event owes its success to “tremendous community support,” says Melissa Biggerstaff, Chief Academic Officer and Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC) District...
WBKO
Members of Glasgow PD hand out supplies, help with policing in Eastern Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As recovery and aid efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky, many communities outside of the devastated areas are sending what they can in supplies and volunteers to help those in need. “Pretty much all the town is completely flooded, besides Main Street,” said Recruit Officer Jacob Kersey,...
wkyufm.org
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
WBKO
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
Western Kentucky donating to eastern Kentucky flood survivors
Western Kentucky communities hit by the December 10th tornado are helping eastern Kentuckians start its road to recovery, just as others did for them for the past several months.
WBKO
VIDEO: Local Golf Scramble Tournament to support law enforcement
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation (FLEMF) is hosting a golf scramble tournament Aug. 22. The tournament will be at the Crosswinds Golf Course on 1031 Wilkinson Trace. The mission of KLEMF is to support Kentucky law enforcement families through emergency assistance funds, educational scholarships...
WBKO
August 3 Degree Guarantee: BG Noon Lions Club
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The BG Noon Lions Club is a non-profit organization that meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 11:30am at Teresa’s Restaurant. We host the Run for Sight 5K every Labor Day. While each Lions Club has its own local service focus, there are five global causes of particular interest around the world: Diabetes, Environment, Hunger, Vision, and Childhood Cancer. Lions serve. It’s that simple, and it has been since we first began in 1917. Our clubs are places where individuals join together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities, and the world.
wevv.com
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky musician celebrates resilience of his people, ‘Come Hell or High Water’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home. Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
WBKO
Lost River Cave hosts annual ‘Cocktails and Trails’ fundraiser
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave will be hosting their annual ‘Cocktails and Trails’ fundraiser this Friday, August 5th. The event will consist of a variety of alcoholic beverages, games, music, and an immersive experience with nature. All proceeds from the event are meant to help conserve our local cave ecosystem and aid with their Nature Education Program for children of all ages in South Central Kentucky. This program helps students learn about the diverse topography our area has to offer at a very low cost throughout the academic school year.
WLKY.com
An eastern Kentucky woman used a vacuum to save her and her children
EASTERN, Ky. — Through the great loss, we are also hearing incredible stories of survival out of eastern Kentucky. One woman, desperate to save her children, reached for a vacuum of all things. "I grabbed a vacuum cord and I cut the cord off the vacuum cleaner and tied...
'I never thought it would happen here'; Residents recount the moment water rose in eastern Kentucky
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Deadly floods ripped through several counties in eastern Kentucky last week, killing 37 people, after days of heavy rainfall washed out the mountainous region. Lesia Watkins has lived in Jackson, Ky. for 52 years, she says she never imagined flood waters could get this high. "We...
WBKO
Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society works to clear the shelter
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August is “Clear the Shelter” month at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, an event presented by Hill’s pet food. The goal? Just that, to have all pets adopted and completely clear the shelter. On top of participating in the event,...
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Blueberry
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Blueberry! Blueberry was surrendered to the shelter because he did not have the space to run and play in the home he was at. Blueberry has stolen a lot of staff members’ hearts while he has been at the BGWC Humane Society. He LOVES tennis balls and will chase one as long as you let him. He is also HOUSEBROKEN, CRATE TRAINED, and knows basic commands such as sit and stay! For more information about how you can adopt Blueberry or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
WBKO
Barren-Metcalfe EMS launch program to train recent high school grads
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren-Metcalfe EMS has started a pilot program with hopes of increasing its number of EMTs and paramedics. The ambulance service has partnered with Barren County High School and is currently training three recent graduates to become EMTs. “This gives kids young people the opportunity to do...
WBKO
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to deliver supplies, gift cards to Eastern Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that donations of bottled water and gift cards are currently being accepted to benefit those affected by disastrous flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Those interested in donating bottled water can do so by visiting a drop-off site located at...
