Real Estate Tokenization Guide: How Does it Work?

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
itechpost.com
CRYPTO 101: These are the Terms That Anyone Investing in Crypto Should Know
Cryptocurrency is one of the most revolutionary inventions of this century. The current state of cryptocurrency might be bearish and is in a "crypto winter." This time can be useful to brush up on all of your confusion surrounding this new currency that has been talked about. As people jump...
coingeek.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler: Digital currencies should be regulated like stock market
If there’s one key theme running through most news stories in the digital currency markets this past couple of years, it’s been the ever-creeping inevitability of regulation. Recently, we saw more evidence of this when SEC Chairman Gary Gensler called for digital currency trading and lending platforms to...
Your Crypto Exchange Went Bankrupt? The Best Money Moves to Make Next, According to Experts
This crypto winter has been particularly harsh following the recent collapse of several crypto platforms which have left investors frustrated about how to recoup their assets. Find Out: Will Crypto...
Benzinga
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
POLITICO
Crypto's nightmare scenario is here
While Coinbase’s problems with the SEC have flared up just in the past week, they represent the exact scenario that has been keeping crypto executives up at night for far longer. In fact, Coinbase spokeswoman Lisa Johnson told me the company had been working for several months on the...
FOXBusiness
Crypto CEO pleads guilty in $21 million fraud scheme, used investors' funds for Hawaii condo bills
A self-described "blockchain evangelist" pleaded guilty to securities fraud on Friday after he raised $21 million for an initial coin offering (ICO) through "a series of false and misleading statements," the Justice Department announced. Michael Alan Stollery, the CEO of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc., admitted to falsifying white papers...
NEWSBTC
Poloniex Partners with Octaloop for India Blockchain Tour
Octaloop is proud to announce global crypto asset exchange Poloniex as our partner for the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis 2022. The India Blockchain Tour is a series of events conducted by Octaloop to help spread awareness about Web3 and blockchain technology, while providing industry professionals with an avenue to network and grow.
Crypto: The Markets as at June 2022
As staunch capitalists, we have unironically quoted Lenin before, and will again, because the quote is so apt for crypto markets: “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen”. In June we witnessed another crypto price crash. This should not surprise long-term HODL-ers,...
What Is Stabila Coin and How Does Stabila Work?
STB is the native cryptocurrency issued by the Stabila POS blockchain. Many fintech applications are being developed on its open source code. It has high concurrency, low latency, and massive data transmission capabilities. It is a fraud/scam-free environment, allowing only licensed contracts. Stabila trades with the STB ticker symbol. As...
What Category Does Your Startup Fall Under? Is it Viable?
Entrepreneur Dave Fink is a revenue-focused entrepreneur with a passion for creating disruptive business models and unique monetization strategies. Fink has launched and scaled over 20 consumer-internet businesses over the last decade. Categories are a way to group startups together based on what they do and what's been done before. Once you know your category, you can start to better understand the competitive landscape, target market, and what has happened before. Categories can be hard to find, but it's possible if you know where and how to look.
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
NFTs: Where do we Go From Here?
In this post, we discuss the NFT market conditions: what has happened, what is going on, and explain why the NFT space is still going as strong as ever, despite the recent drop in the market. It’s easy for those who live and breathe NFTs to forget they are a...
Self-Reliance Is The Only Way Forward In A Post-Pandemic World
The COVID-19 pandemic is turning out to be a crisis with many learnings, one of them being self-reliant. Bitcoin and cryptocurrency proved its resilience during the pandemic, offering reliable and instant alternative methods to share and access resources without crumbling down due to a financial shortfall, powerplay, or centralized functioning. Human beings are and will be the common denominator to put any technology forward. The key would be to nurture curiosity and the rest would fall into place from lockdown from the lockdown.
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
dailyhodl.com
Top US Regulator Tells Banks to Police Crypto Companies Over Misleading Deposit Insurance Claims
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is telling banks to keep an eye on crypto companies and any potential deceptive deposit insurance claims. In a new advisory note, the FDIC says it’s concerned about the risks misleading deposit insurance claims pose to investors. According to the regulatory body, confusing...
Aurigami to Grow Aurora-Based Lending Protocol with its $12 Million Warchest
Aurigami, a lending protocol on Aurora has raised a total of $12M via private and public sales. Over $9.5M of the total funding came from private investors. The world's leading venture capital firms, such as Dragonfly Capital and Polychain Capital, were the joint round leaders. Mechanism Capital, Amber Group, Coinbase Ventures, Jump Crypto, Alameda Research, Lemniscap, and others are just some of the other funds that have joined.
Tech, Co-investment Lowering Homeownership Barriers in Dismal Housing Market
Since the housing crisis in the late 2000s, real estate has continued to evolve rapidly which has only been accelerated by the impacts of the global pandemic. Co-investing treats property investment more like how a company can issue shares to multiple investors, mitigating the need for saddling home buyers with high debt and allowing investors to participate with smaller amounts of capital – opening up the asset class to many who have been prevented from participating. Divisible Inc is a platform that lets investors pool together and access their assets.
Exploring Emerging Marketing Channels: How to Venture Into Uncharted Territory
The last few years have been full of changes, but there is one constant throughout it all: the emergence of new marketing channels. It feels as if a month hasn’t gone by without an emerging channel making waves in the marketing space. After all, it can be difficult to...
