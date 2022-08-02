Two juveniles charged with Armona carjacking

hanfordsentinel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
2 arrested for playground canopy theft, deputies say
PORTERVILLE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A canopy stolen from a Porterville elementary school playground on Tuesday has been returned after the two people suspected to have taken it were arrested, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the initial theft was reported on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. from John J. Doyle Elementary. Deputies established that […]
Identified: Porterville man killed in shooting
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed Tuesday night in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department identified the man as 26-year-old Steven Sanchez. According to authorities, police officers responded to the 1400 block of North Ohio Street after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
Bakersfield Now
2 suspects arrested in connection with 13 armed robberies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
L.A. Weekly
Jesus Miguel Meza Rosas Arrested after Crash on J Street [Tulare, CA]
Patrol Vehicle Involved in Traffic Accident on San Joaquin Avenue. It happened around 7:15 a.m. on July 29th, when a speeding vehicle driven by Rosas ran through a red light and struck a police car. Furthermore, some occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot after the initial collision.
26-year-old man shot and killed in Porterville, police say
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Porterville Tuesday night.
KMJ
Stolen Hay, Trailers Worth Roughly $37,000 Returned To Owner In Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ) — Hay and stolen property worth over $35,000 was recovered Monday morning in Porterville. Tulare County Sheriff says they were called to the 1400 block of South Plano regarding two abandoned trailers. Following an investigation, deputies discovered the trailers, both filled with 45 hay bales, were...
On second thought: Jury convicts Fresno barber of 2nd-degree murder
A Fresno barber is now a convicted murderer after a jury's verdict in his second trial for killing a co-worker at Colima's Fade Shop.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California barber, once acquitted of murder, convicted of killing co-worker by new jury
Luis Daniel Lopez, a Fresno barber who was acquitted in February of first-degree murder for the May 2021 death of Alex Solorio, 23, was not as fortunate Wednesday as a new jury found him guilty of second-degree murder. Lopez, 31, could receive a maximum of 16-years-to-life for the stabbing death...
KMPH.com
Suspect caught on video stealing woman's parked car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman recently told FOX26 News that it took only seconds for someone to steal her parked car in Fresno. According to Jessica Dillingham, she parked her black 2018 Kia Forte near First Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday evening. Dillingham says she walked inside a...
CHP: Multiple people injured in Greyhound bus crash in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Greyhound bus crashed with approximately 34 passengers in Tulare County early Wednesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. near Highway 99 and Avenue 264. According to CHP, the driver a 45-year-old man from Beverly Hills, allegedly allowed the bus to drift onto the […]
Terrified family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as Fresno County deputies
A Fresno County family faced utter terror when several armed men cut the locks on their gate, then drove in with red and blue lights on top of a black car on Tuesday morning.
Man on walk mauled to death by group of dogs that escaped California home
SELMA, Calif. — Police are investigating after a group of dogs escaped from their California home and attacked a passerby, killing him. Richard Barry, 59, was known as “Hutch” to his family, KFSN reported. Barry’s brother and sister-in-law were driving by and witnessed the attack. The...
crimevoice.com
Recent notable arrests in Madera
Originally published as a City of Madera Police Department Facebook post:. “During the last two weeks, the Madera Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and Detective Unit have been hard at work. Below are a few notable arrests, which have undoubtedly made a positive impact within our community. On 7/7/22,...
thesungazette.com
Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer
According to the Tulare Police Department, at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a Tulare police officer was involved in an on duty traffic collision. The officer had just started his patrol shift and was traveling southbound on J Street when he was stuck by a westbound vehicle that ran a stop sign on San Joaquin at J Street. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to broadcast that he was just involved in a traffic accident.
Clovis police car involved in crash with Tesla
Authorities are investigating a crash that involved a Clovis police car and a Tesla.
KMJ
2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend to death in central Fresno, police say
Fresno police have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in July.
L.A. Weekly
Diana Hernandez Killed in Hit-and-Run on Tulare Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Andres Rodriguez-Cervantes Arrested after Traffic Accident near 9th Street. The incident happened on July 24th, just before 9:00 p.m., on Tulare Avenue near 9th Street. According to reports, police responded to a hit-and-run call. When they arrived, they found Hernandez laying on the ground. Medics attempted life-saving aid on the victim, but they were unsuccessful. Officials then pronounced 56-year-old Hernandez dead at the scene, due to the extent of her injuries.
KMPH.com
Suspects break into auto dealership, drive away in stolen truck in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects were recently caught on camera breaking into an auto dealership and driving off in a stolen truck in Hanford. According to Wade Taha, two suspects broke into Kings Auto Center just after midnight on Saturday, July 30, and drove off in a stolen, 4-door, Chevy Silverado.
