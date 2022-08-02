Southern Decadence history subject of discussion at The Historic New Orleans Collection

Read on www.nola.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 5-7
Jazz musicians perform downtown for Satchmo SummerFest and Latin artists do the same at Kenner City Park for the Kenner Hispanic Fest. There are also several school supply giveaways and youth events around the city to help local families prepare for the new school year. Here's more of what's happening August 5-7.
American Spiritual Ensemble brings vocal works to New Orleans performance
The preservation and tradition of the American Negro spiritual will ring through Temple Sinai when the American Spiritual Ensemble is presented by the New Orleans Opera Association. The 90-minute free concert with reservations will be Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at 6227 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Reservations can be...
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
Blake Pontchartrain: Mangin's Iron Works made wrought iron balconies, fences and railings in the French Quarter for almost 100 years
In 1975, I purchased a wrought iron fence and gate from a home being demolished on Royal Street. I installed it at my home. There is a manufacturer’s tag attached that says “C.A. Mangin, 621 Bourbon St., N.O.” What can you tell me about my fence?. T-Bud.
Organizers say BUKU Fest will not return in 2023
On Thursday, The BUKU Music + Art Project announced that they will not return in 2023.
White linen outside, most other summer events in the cool indoors
MTV: A special presentation of "I Want My TV" charts the cultural phenomenon that defined a generation: MTV. The show weaves together a look at what the MTV generation grew up on, the songs and videos with tribute artists performing the music of of Pat Benatar, Billy Idol, Annie Lennox, Nancy Wilson, Kate Bush Blondie, Boy George, Madonna and more. Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27. All shows at $8 p.m., with tickets from $32 to $45, at 767 Robert Blvd. in Slidell.
Tulane University student, sister killed in Hamptons housefire, family members expected to survive
A Tulane University student and her sister died while vacationing with their family in the Hamptons earlier this week, university officials announced.
verylocal.com
Here are 5 Coolinary New Orleans picks you need to try this summer
Coolinary New Orleans, the yearly celebration of food in which select restaurants offer special discounts on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, is back! This year, Coolinary New Orleans is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating. In order to make things a little easier...
Where can you play pickleball in the New Orleans area? Here are some options.
Pickleball seems to gather more interest with each year, and plenty of people in the New Orleans area have picked up the sport in recent years. As more people get involved, the number of locations in the area that feature pickleball courts is increasing every year. USA Pickleball provides a...
What’s cookin’? The 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off kicks off Friday
The 2022 Queen of Louisiana Seafood Chef Amanda Cusey, will face off at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J, for the title of “King or Queen of American Seafood,” once again.
New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup
When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
Madisonville artist's paintings were an eerie premonition of the war in Ukraine
Artist Alexander Stolin still has a pretty strong eastern European accent, although he’s spent the past 30 years living on the north shore. Back in 1992, when he was 29, he emigrated from Ukraine, where he was born. It would be easy to interpret his solo exhibit at Jonathan...
iheart.com
This Is Louisiana's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
If you're stuck deciding on where to dine for lunch, there's one place that will never let you down: a deli. Whether you want to design your own sandwich or trust the process by sampling a sandwich straight off the menu, you're sure to find a meal you'll enjoy. Cheapism...
White Linen events return to Slidell, Covington after two-year hiatus
Fingers are crossed. Wood has been knocked. Salt has been heaved over shoulders and all the spare change has been dumped in a wishing well in hopes that this year’s White Linen events will officially be back for good. It’s been a game of on-again, off-again for both White...
Murders continue in New Orleans, just hours after city leaders announce policy changes to NOPD
Two more people were killed in separate shootings Thursday night in the Lower Ninth Ward. The violence comes at a time when the NOPD's ranks are dropping. Now, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson are hoping some changes will convince officers to stay.
Sign up for free dance classes for children and teens through New Orleans Ballet Association
Tuition-free, after-school dance classes for children and teens will be offered through the New Orleans Ballet Association, with registration starting Aug. 15 online and in person Aug. 22 at several sites around the metro area. Through the local group's Center for Dance and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, classes...
Red Dress Sales have radical rags in rouge for running
Get ready in rouge for the Red Dress Run by picking up a rose-colored frock at the special event that benefits a local organization that helps dress women year-round. The Red Dress Ready Sale proceeds benefit the Dress For Success New Orleans. The sale will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Faubourg Brewing Co.
fox8live.com
‘I let my guard down’: Man attacked over bike on levee in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local business owner is attacked while riding his bike on the levee in Algiers. It happened July 18 on the Mississippi River Trail near the intersection of Odeon and Patterson. “I guess it was in shock. I was hurting. I was screaming ‘Oh god, oh...
Stunning pools, grand staircases, gourmet kitchens. See inside these $1.5 million+ homes
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
