Swimming nurse traverses Coeur d’Alene ‘channel’

Fire near Williams Lake reaches 100 acres; level 3 evacuations in place
CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire has broken out near Williams Lake in Cheney. Fire District 3 is responding to the fire. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday. At last check, the fire had reached 100 acres and was spreading quickly, according to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The big three of summer fun coming to Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and...
Williams Lake Wildfire burns 5 square miles, level 3 evacuations in place
AMBER, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been issued for those living near Williams Lake due to an active wildfire. The fire is estimated to be about five square miles. So far, the flames are 0 percent contained. Those living between Cheney Plaza and south towards Martin Road, and Texas Ferry Road toward Williams Lake...
Multiple Fire Agencies Battling Wildfire Near Williams Lake South of Cheney
SPOKANE COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 2:34 p.m., multiple fire agencies responded to a brush fire in the area of Williams Lake, south of Cheney, WA. Level 3 evacuations are in place in the immediate area. According to the latest update from Spokane Fire District #3...
Wildfire near Williams Lake prompts evacuations
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire near Williams Lake, 15 miles south of Cheney, prompted Level 3 evacuations for parts of the area on Wednesday. The evacuations are for Martin Road to Long Road, Cheney Plaza to Williams Lake Road and east of Rock Lake Road. The fire, which...
‘Dreamin’ Wild’ movie shot in Inland Northwest to debut this fall
SPOKANE, Wash. — The movie “Dreamin’ Wild”, which was filmed around the Inland Northwest, is set to premiere this fall. The film tells the story of Spokane musician/songwriter Donnie Emerson and his brother Joe Emerson, who recorded an album in Fruitland, Washington in 1979 when they were teenagers.
Coeur d'Alene Police Department plans $4.5 million station expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department got the green light to hire contractor CORE West for pre-construction services for a planned $4.5 million expansion of its headquarters, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Couer d'Alene/Post Falls Press. CORE West is a national firm...
Post Register
Priest River man wins $75,000 playing The Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lonnie Dahl is the first jackpot winner of the Lottery’s newest scratch game, The Big Spin on Tuesday. He has become the first Idaho Lottery player to spin the Big Wheel on display at Boise Towne Square since the first part of July. “I...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Grave decorations disturbed at Coeur d'Alene cemetery
COEUR d’ALENE — When Linda Whitehead visited her parents’ grave in Coeur d'Alene's Forest Cemetery one Sunday in July, she found the red, white and blue silk flowers she’d previously put in vases scattered on the grass, along with the miniature American flags she’d placed.
Missing man since August 2021 found in another state
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man that has been missing since August of 2021 has been found in another state. In May, the sister of 38-year-old Garrett Lashbrook reported him as a missing person. His sister had not seen him since August 2021, learning that he was staying with a friend because he was evicted.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Art on the Green, Street Fair, Taste of Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR d'ALENE — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and into the low 90s Sunday are expected. A free shuttle will...
Manito’s Mirror Pond again plagued with brown water, weeds
SPOKANE, Wash - It's once again hard to see your reflection in Manito Park's Mirror Pond. Despite thousands of dollars in renovations and treatments, the city once again needs to drain and refill the pond.
Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court Monday afternoon
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Three more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The trio are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of...
Police blocking major area of downtown Spokane, no details given
SPOKANE, Wash – A major portion of downtown Spokane is blocked off Wednesday morning, but Spokane Police have not shared what’s happening. 4 News Now reporter Destiny Richards is on the scene and reports multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles near 3rd and Sherman, just east of the downtown core. Spokane Police have told the media to stage, but have...
Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
The Spookiest and Creepiest Cemetery in WA Beckons You to Spokane
If you have been wanting to mix it up this year for Halloween, try visiting the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane, WA! It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted!. Did we...
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
FOX 28 Spokane
Veteran Spokane Valley firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) shares today that veteran firefighter and engineer, Dan Patterson, will not recover following a cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 21. SVFD says Patterson finished a 24-hour shift and headed out for a run after. “Firefighter Patterson believed in keeping himself...
