Liberty Lake, WA

Swimming nurse traverses Coeur d’Alene ‘channel’

By MATHEW CALLAGHAN Spokesman-Review
Post Register
 2 days ago
www.postregister.com

KREM2

Fire near Williams Lake reaches 100 acres; level 3 evacuations in place

CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire has broken out near Williams Lake in Cheney. Fire District 3 is responding to the fire. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday. At last check, the fire had reached 100 acres and was spreading quickly, according to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
CHENEY, WA
Liberty Lake, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wildfire near Williams Lake prompts evacuations

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire near Williams Lake, 15 miles south of Cheney, prompted Level 3 evacuations for parts of the area on Wednesday. The evacuations are for Martin Road to Long Road, Cheney Plaza to Williams Lake Road and east of Rock Lake Road. The fire, which...
CHENEY, WA
Post Register

Priest River man wins $75,000 playing The Big Spin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lonnie Dahl is the first jackpot winner of the Lottery’s newest scratch game, The Big Spin on Tuesday. He has become the first Idaho Lottery player to spin the Big Wheel on display at Boise Towne Square since the first part of July. “I...
BOISE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Grave decorations disturbed at Coeur d'Alene cemetery

COEUR d’ALENE — When Linda Whitehead visited her parents’ grave in Coeur d'Alene's Forest Cemetery one Sunday in July, she found the red, white and blue silk flowers she’d previously put in vases scattered on the grass, along with the miniature American flags she’d placed.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
KREM2

Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Veteran Spokane Valley firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) shares today that veteran firefighter and engineer, Dan Patterson, will not recover following a cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 21. SVFD says Patterson finished a 24-hour shift and headed out for a run after. “Firefighter Patterson believed in keeping himself...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

