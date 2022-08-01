Read on www.foxsports.com
Soccer odds: Mo Salah and Erling Haaland Lead EPL Golden Boot futures
Now that the "first final" of the season, last week’s FA Community Shield, is out of the way, the English Premier League is set to kick off this Saturday. In a league filled with elite strikers, football futures bettors have taken keen interest in this season’s race for the top goalscorer in the league — the Golden Boot.
Premier League Preview: Can anyone challenge Liverpool, Manchester City?
The new Premier League season kicks off Friday, when Arsenal travels across London to meet Crystal Palace, and there are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on across England's vaunted top flight on as the action gets underway. Here are five burning questions heading into the 2022-23 campaign. Can...
Tottenham v Southampton, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: clockwatch – live!
The Premier League’s opening weekend continues with four 3pm BST kick-offs. Join Rob Smyth for updates on those and more
Soccer-Man Utd women sign England forward Parris from Arsenal
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Manchester United have added to their Euro 22-winning contingent by signing England international forward Nikita Parris from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal.
