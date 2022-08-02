ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Murray knocked out in first round of Citi Open against Mikael Ymer

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Andy Murray fought hard but lost to Mikeal Ymer 7-6 4-6 6-1 in his opening match at the Washington Citi Open.

Murray was first to put points on the scoreboard after a 19-ball opening rally but it was the 23-year-old Swede who broke the Scotsman’s serve and claimed the first game.

It was the beginning of a toe-to-toe encounter that saw Murray fail to convert four set points as world number 115 prevailed in a gruelling 80-minute first set.

Elsewhere, Emma Raducanu ’s professional doubles debut ended in straight sets as the Brit and fellow teenager Clara Tauson fell 6-4 6-1 to Romanian Monica Niculescu and the Czech Republic’s Lucie Hradecka in the opening round.

The defending US Open champion and her Danish counterpart, also 19, failed to put any points up as they quickly lost the first game to their more experienced challengers.

Only ten minutes had passed before Niculescu and Hradecka had made it three in a row before quickly winning a fourth. Raducanu and Tauson were finally able to get the break to win the fifth game, and seemed to settle in a more comfortable partnership as they claimed two on the trot.

But they were easily outmatched by their opponents who claimed the first set on their third opportunity when Niculescu’s forehand sped past the outstretched racket of a hapless Raducanu.

A better start to the second set saw Raducanu and Tauson draw things level at one game apiece before their more experienced opponents’ superiority soon told, getting the break in the fourth game as they ran away with the set, Niculescu sealing the match with a volley to end Raducanu’s first foray in the format.

The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Matty Lee wins 10m synchro gold alongside Noah Williams

Matty Lee and partner Noah Williams overcame cramp as they won gold in the men’s 10-metre synchronised platform event on day eight of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday.Laura Muir is eyeing an elusive Commonwealth medal after reaching her second final. The Scot finished fifth in her 1500m heat on Friday morning to reach Sunday’s final at the Alexander Stadium, running four minutes 14.11 seconds, having already reached Saturday’s 800m final.Scotland’s George Miller became the oldest gold medallist in Commonwealth Games history after winning the para-bowls mixed pairs final at the age of 75.Miller, who is lead director for partially-sighted team-mate Melanie Inness, succeeds his para-bowls team-mate, 72-year-old Rosemary Lenton, who briefly held the record after winning the women’s pairs title on Wednesday.Fresh from helping the England team win their first rhythmic gymnastics medal since 2010 on Thursday, 17-year-old Marfa Ekimova produced a stunning set of performances to clinch the gold medal in the individual all-around event.Ekimova, who was born in St Petersburg and moved to the UK at the age of two, produced superb routines on the four apparatus - hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon - to score 112.300 and edge Anna Sokolova of Cyprus into second place.
The Independent

Adam Gemili seeking happiness at home to rediscover ‘the old Adam’

Weary Adam Gemili admits he must find happiness again after crashing out of the 200m at the Commonwealth Games.The sprinter failed to make Saturday’s final after only running 20.97 seconds to come fourth in his semi-final on Friday.It is the latest disappointment for Gemili, having been knocked out of the heats at the World Championships in Eugene last month.Then, he initially blamed the media spotlight on his controversial ex-coach Rana Reider, who is being investigated by the US Centre for SafeSport after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, for impacting his form and mindset.The 28-year-old, who has been based in Florida,...
The Independent

The Independent

