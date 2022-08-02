Tula Is Coming for Your Makeup Bag With New Skincare-Foundation Hybrid Perfect for Summer

Click here to read the full article.

It’s not just the heat of the summer that makes me want to skip foundation. I live in Los Angeles so it’s pretty warm here year-round. It’s the look of the summer, the casual vibe that makes heavy foundation feel like too much. Tula’s new Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint is just that and more. It features skincare-like ingredients with the perfect amount of coverage to nourish my skin and let my freckles still show through.

This isn’t just any tinted moisturizer. This newbie contains a blend of rainbow seaweed and niacinamide to help brighten and even skin tone, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid and ceramides, prebiotics and probiotic extracts, and line-smoothing collagen. Yes, this is all in one skin tint. Plus, there’s broad spectrum SPF 30 to help protect your skin from UVA/UVB rays. (As always with SPF in makeup, we still recommend wearing sunscreen underneath.)

There are a whopping 30 shades to choose from, which take into account undertones. That’s more than when usually see for a shade-forgiving skin tint that has long-wearing, buildable light-medium coverage. (Foundation is different, of course. We expect 40+ shades in that case!) This ensures the perfect match you’ll wear all the time — summer and beyond.

While I prefer to focus on what’s inside a makeup product instead of what isn’t, Tula has the list of “nos” you might be looking for. I especially like that this formula is fragrance-free and formulated without dairy, gluten, parabens, sulfates (SLS and SLES), phthalates, mineral oil and petrolatum. It’s also cruelty-free so bunnies are safe here.

Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint is hydrating on my dry skin but doesn’t clog the pores around my chin and jaw where I tend to get hormonal breakouts . Tula promises this formula is great for all skin types, including acne-prone and sensitive skin. I have a feeling this is going to become a TikTok-viral product. Grab it now on Tula’s website while you can.