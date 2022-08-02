ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGA Health Fund Will Reimburse Travel Expenses For Participants Who Must Leave Their State To Get Abortion

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Effective today, the WGA Health Fund will reimburse reasonable travel expenses for participants and their spousal dependents who have to travel to another state to receive abortion services.

“As you know, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , and abortion is now illegal in many states,” the WGA West’s board said in a communique to members on Monday, noting that the Writers Guild-Industry Health Fund “already covers pregnancy termination for writer participants and their eligible spousal dependents in all circumstances.” The Fund also already covered pregnancy termination for eligible dependent children “when the pregnancy termination constitutes an emergency service.”

Hollywood Responds To Supreme Court Abortion Decision: Jimmy Kimmel, Taylor Swift, Yvette Nicole Brown & Many More Speaking Out

Teen Uses Matt Gaetz's Body-Shaming Insults To Raise $1.1M For Abortion Access

400 Female Writers & Showrunners Call On Major Studios To Take Action To Protect Workers In Anti-Abortion States

The WGA East’s Council sent a similar letter this afternoon to its members.

Effective August 1, the West’s board said, “the Fund will also reimburse reasonable travel expenses incurred by participants and eligible spousal dependents who reside or temporarily work in covered employment in a state where abortion is illegal, and who need to travel to obtain those services. The Fund will also reimburse reasonable travel expenses incurred when participants, spousal dependents and eligible dependent children need emergency abortion services.”

The letter to members also explained the rules that apply to the new travel reimbursement benefit, which include:

1. You must obtain preauthorization in order to receive reimbursement of travel expenses for non-Emergency pregnancy termination services. If preauthorization isn’t obtained when it is required, no Travel Reimbursement Benefit will be payable. Preauthorization is not required when the pregnancy termination constitutes Emergency services (for example, termination of an ectopic pregnancy).

2. You must be unable to obtain pregnancy termination services without undergoing travel because you reside or are temporarily working in covered employment in a state where pregnancy termination is illegal.

3. You may travel to a provider in the state or major metropolitan area closest to where the services are legal. If you are away from home in a temporary work location, you can also choose to travel home if pregnancy termination is legal there.

4. Travel under this provision is limited to travel within the United States.

“In all instances, travel expenses must be primarily for, and essential to, accessing pregnancy termination services performed by a licensed medical provider acting within the scope of his or her license. Travel expenses that are not primarily for and essential to accessing pregnancy termination services are not Eligible Expenses and will not be reimbursed. “

Covered transportation includes:

• Bus, taxi, train, or plane fares (only coach fare is an eligible expense).

• Transportation expenses of a parent or legal guardian who must accompany a participant under 18 or a covered dependent child (limited to emergency services). Otherwise, travel expenses for a friend, family member, or other support person are not eligible.

Covered lodging includes:

• Lodging will not be reimbursed if you travel home to receive pregnancy termination services.

• The lodging expense amount must be reasonable as determined by the Health Plan, but in no event greater than $300 per night.

“Please note that under IRS rules if your lodging is more than $50 per person per night, you will be taxed on the amount in excess of the IRS limit.”

Covered car expenses:

  • If you use your own car, mileage is reimbursable at the current medical mileage rate. The standard medical mileage rate is currently $0.22. Parking fees and tolls are also eligible, but gas is not.
  • You can instead receive reimbursement for reasonable rental car expenses. In that case, gas, parking fees and tolls would be eligible but mileage would not.
  • Daily local travel is not reimbursed

Receipts and documentation required:

  • Reimbursement for the cost of lodging (hotel, motel) requires a copy of the paid invoice.
  • Reimbursement of transportation requires a copy of itinerary and paid ticket receipt.
  • Reimbursement for mileage requires a printout documenting the shortest route showing the mileage associated with that route.
  • Reimbursement for rental cars and gas for rental cars requires paid receipts.
  • Reimbursement of parking requires paid parking receipts.
  • Reimbursement of tolls requires a toll receipt or printout of a toll pass paid invoice.

Expenses that are not eligible include:

  • Meals (other than meals provided through inpatient care).
  • Childcare expenses/babysitting.
  • Extending an otherwise-medical trip for vacation or personal enjoyment.

Expenses for a caregiver or travel companion other than a parent or legal guardian accompanying a Participant or covered Dependent Child (limited to Emergency services) under age 18.

Both letters were signed “In solidarity” by the WGA West’s board and the WGA East’s Council.

Signing for the WGAW board were:

Meredith Stiehm, President
Michele Mulroney, Vice President
Betsy Thomas, Secretary-Treasurer
Liz Alper
Patti Carr
Robb Chavis
Adam Conover
Marjorie David
Travis Donnelly
Ashley Gable
Dante W. Harper
Eric Haywood
Deric A. Hughes
E. Nicholas Mariani
Zoe Marshall
Dailyn Rodriguez
David Slack
Patric M. Verrone
Nicole Yorkin

Deadline

Dolph Lundgren Weighs In On ‘Drago’ Fracas: “Just To Set The Record Straight…”

Click here to read the full article. Dolph Lundgren has weighed in on the scrum around the announcement that a Rocky spinoff film called Drago is reportedly in the works at MGM. His message was essentially, “Keep me out of it.” After the news broke about the project, the franchise’s star and guiding light over the past five decades, Sylvester Stallone, went public with his discontent. He did so yet again this weekend, posting a series of photos, the first of which depicts producer Irwin Winkler as a vampire with blood all over his face which he seemingly sucked from Stallone’s character Rocky...
NFL
Deadline

‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
NFL
Deadline

Zoe Saldana Mourns The Loss Of “True Star” Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Zoe Saldana is mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols following her death on Saturday at the age of 89. Nichols portrayed Nyota Uhuru in the original Star Trek series and its film sequels, a character Saldana would also bring to life in the 2009 film Star Trek and its two sequels. “We have lost a true star- a unique artist who was ahead of her time always,” Saldana captioned a photo of Nichols via Instagram on Monday. “She’s an icon, an activist and most importantly an amazing woman- who blazed a trail that has shown...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Matt Gaetz
TODAY.com

How much does the average adoption cost? A breakdown by state and country

Because of several serious health conditions, Leah Atkins knew that when she and her husband were ready to expand their family, adoption was the way to do it. Atkins, an interior designer in Lawrenceville, GA, says she and her husband carefully chose an adoption agency that felt like a good fit for them, but they also wanted an agency that focused on the birth mother during and after the adoption. They found the agency and the birth moms, and now the couple has two children.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
The Independent

Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land

For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
POLITICS
#Wga #Travel Itinerary #Abortion Issues #Reimbursement #The Wga Health Fund #The U S Supreme Court #The Wga East
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ Movie A Go At Prime Video As Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen Among Those Joining Cast

Click here to read the full article. Prime Video’s new reimagining of the 1989 classic Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal is gearing up as it has set Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery to join the cast. Doug Liman is directing from a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry. Joel Silver is producing for his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers. “Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it...
NFL
Deadline

Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Greenlighted For Run On Paramount+ & Comedy Central

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, has received a straight-to-series order by MTV Entertainment. It will be windowed globally across streamer Paramount+ and sibling linear network Comedy Central. Rock is back as narrator and executive producer of the new series, which, like the original, is inspired by the comedian’s teenage years. CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment, which produced Everybody Hates Chris and originally developed the animated reboot, will produce with MTV Entertainment Studios, which has been ramping up its...
NFL
Deadline

Fox News Gains In Total Day Viewers In July; ‘The Five’ And ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Top Shows

Click here to read the full article. Fox News gained in total day viewers in July in what was otherwise a ratings falloff across the board in the key cable news demographic. Fox News was up 13% in total day viewers to an average of 1.35 million compared to the same month last year. MSNBC was down 1% to 765,000, and CNN was off by 10% to 541,000. All major cable news networks were down in the 25-54 demographic. Fox News averaged 194,000 viewers, down 5%; CNN was at 110,000, down 15% and MSNBC was at 84,000, down 19%. In primetime, Fox News...
NFL
Deadline

Stephen King Says That “Consolidation Is Bad For Competition” In Testimony At Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster Antitrust Trial

Click here to read the full article. Stephen King took the stand on Tuesday in the Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster antitrust trial, telling the judge that he volunteered as a witness for the Justice Department because “consolidation is bad for the competition.” King, in gray suit and gray tie and wearing sneakers, had the courtroom in laughter at moments as he recounted key moments in his career. He is the Justice Department’s highest profile witness in its effort to block Penguin Random House’s proposed $2.2 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster. The DOJ claims that the deal would adversely impact...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Georgia Film And TV Productions Spent $4.4 Billion In Fiscal 2022

Click here to read the full article. Film and TV productions spent $4.4 billion in Georgia in fiscal 2022, a new record for the industry, according to The Georgia Film Office. The Office, which sits within the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said the state hosted 412 productions — 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 television and episodic productions, 42 commercials and 33 music videos between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, when its fiscal year ended. “When the pandemic struck, we worked hard in Georgia to communicate with our partners in the Georgia film, TV, and streaming industries,” said...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Joe Biden Says “Justice Has Been Delivered” In Drone Strike That Killed Al Qaeda Leader

Click here to read the full article. President Joe Biden made the official announcement that a U.S. drone strike killed top al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Kabul over the weekend. “Now, justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said from the White House. “People around the world no longer need to fear a vicious and determined killer,” he said. Biden said that the U.S. intelligence community located al-Zawahri earlier this year as having moved to downtown Kabul to reunite with members of his immediate family. He said that he authorized a precision strike of a carefully...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘CSI: Vegas’: Sara Amini & Joel Johnstone Join Season 2 Cast As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: CSI: Vegas has set its medical examiner team. Sara Amini (Future Man) and Joel Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) are set for recurring roles in the second season of CBS’ sequel to the groundbreaking 2000 series. Amini will recur as Sonya, a regimented, methodical, and passionate head Medical Examiner. Johnstone will play Jack, Sonya’s intelligent, curious, and optimistic older brother and the assistant Medical Examiner. Season 1 opened a new chapter in Las Vegas – the city where it all began, introducing a serialized storytelling to the classic crime procedural drama. Facing an existential...
TV SERIES
Deadline

French Senators Approve Bill To Abolish TV License Fee; Limit Duration Of VAT Revenue Funding Plan

Click here to read the full article. French senators approved controversial government legislation abolishing the country’s 89-year-old TV license fee in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a two-hour late-night debate. The 348-member upper house, in which centre-right affiliated members hold the majority, voted in favor of the legislation 196 votes to 147. The fee, currently set at 138 euros ($141) a year, generated €3.2b in 2022 and provides the lion’s share of funding for France Télévisions, Radio France, Franco-German broadcaster Arte and international TV channels France 24 and RFI. Under the legislation, the 23 million French households owning TV sets that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Rep. Lofgren proposes new path to legal residency for 8M immigrants

SAN JOSE – Immigration advocacy groups in the Bay Area are calling on Congress to pass a new bill that would give nearly 8 million immigrants a pathway to legal residency. The bill, "Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929," was co-authored by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, who held a news conference Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., to announce the bill's introduction in the House of Representatives. The bill would update the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1929 to allow anyone who has lived in the United States for seven or more years to be registered for...
SAN JOSE, CA
Deadline

FX Gives Updates On ‘Alien’ Series, ‘Shōgun’ & ‘Fargo’ Season 5 – TCA

Click here to read the full article. FX’s television series based on sci-fi classic Alien will begin shooting next year and limited series Shōgun will also air in 2023, according to FX chief John Landgraf. Landgraf also gave an update on the status of season five of Fargo. Noah Hawley has delivered all of the scripts for his series based on the Sigourney Weaver feature film and shooting will begin next year. The series will be the first Alien story set on Earth and will blend the horror of the original 1979 movie and the action of the 1986 James Cameron-directed sequel, Aliens. Ridley Scott will...
NFL
Deadline

‘Little Demon’: FX Animated Horror Features Frontal Nudity & Expletives; “We’re Going To Keep Going For It,” Says Co-Creator

Click here to read the full article. No show that chronicles life as the devil’s spawn should be G-rated, amiright? That’s one of the unique characteristics of Little Demon, FX’s upcoming animated show about a mother named Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza) whose antichrist daughter Chrissy (Lucy DeVito) is quite literally the daughter of Satan (Danny DeVito). Among other shenanigans, the comedy from creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla drops some potty language and shows Laura nude — with no pixillation. “We are going to keep going for it, until we are told no,” Kirschner told reporters today...
TV SERIES
Deadline

