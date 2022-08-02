ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zoe Saldaña: ‘Star Trek’ Icon Nichelle Nichols ‘Made Me Feel Safe’ Joining J.J. Abrams’ Reboot

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfDzd_0h19095700

Click here to read the full article.

Live long and prosper, and Nichelle Nichols did just that.

Zoe Saldaña opened up about taking on the legacy of “ Star Trek ” icon Nichols’ character, Nyota Uhura.

Saldaña penned a tribute to original “Star Trek” TV series star Nichols, who died on Saturday at age 89. Nichols’ Uhura was one half of TV’s first interracial kiss with Captain Kirk (William Shatner) in 1968 and “blazed a trail” for all actors of color after her, as Saldaña wrote.

While Nichols’ fellow “Star Trek” alums George Takei and LeVar Burton have shared tributes , Saldaña’s post spoke to the actress’ legacy in personal terms, as Saldaña played Uhura in J.J. Abrams’ films, set in a parallel universe, starting in 2009.

“We have lost a true star, a unique artist who was ahead of her time always,” Saldaña shared. “She’s an icon, an activist and most importantly an amazing woman, who blazed a trail that has shown so many how to see women of color in a different light. Her strive for equality was unwavering.”

She continued, “Meeting Nichelle was truly a very special moment in my life. Her energy was infectious every time I was in her presence. She convinced me in believing that anything was achievable, if you put your heart into it. I mean, she inspired Mae Jemison to follow her dreams of becoming an astronaut and that’s exactly what Mae did.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress added, “I knew I had big shoes to fill when I was chosen to play Uhura, and Nichelle made me feel safe, told me to play her with all the confidence in the world. My hope is that we continue to keep her memory alive by celebrating her amazing body of work, and by spreading the message of peace and equality amongst all people. She lived a long, impactful life and not only prospered, but helped so many others prosper too.”

“Star Trek” director Abrams also called Nichols a “ remarkable woman, ” and Saldaña’s co-star John Cho added , “Nichelle Nichols was a huge part of why Star Trek mattered so much to me. My thanks to her, my condolences to her loved ones.”

A fourth “Star Trek” film in the Abrams-launched universe is eyeing a December 22, 2023, theatrical release, with “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman attached.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana)

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
MOVIES
IndieWire

J.J. Abrams, George Takei, and More React to Nichelle Nichols’ Death: ‘A Remarkable Woman in a Remarkable Role’

Click here to read the full article. When Nichelle Nichols died at the age of 89 on Saturday night, it sent a ripple through the entire “Star Trek” fandom. Not only had the beloved show lost one of its last surviving cast members from the original series, it lost one of the best ambassadors for many of the values that it has always espoused: diversity, boundary pushing, space exploration, and kindness. Nichelle Nichols famously played Nyota Uhura throughout the original “Star Trek” series’ three season broadcast run and in six subsequent films. Her presence on the show was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in August 2022 — and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “The Sandman” Season 1 (available August 5) Developed by: Neil Gaiman & David S. Goyer & Allan Heinberg Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park Format: Series Length: Season 1: 10 hourlong episodes Best Reason to Watch: Prior to today, Neil Gaiman, the outspoken author behind previous book-to-screen adaptations of “Coraline,” “Stardust,” “American Gods,” and “Good Omens,” has said that his main responsibility to his award-winning 1989 comic book series was “to try and stop bad [adaptations] from happening.” Insofar...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Mae Jemison
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
William Shatner
Person
John Cho
Person
George Takei
Person
J.j. Abrams
Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Hbo
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy